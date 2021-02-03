SITE INDEX

    • Royal Borough coronavirus cases continue to fall

    The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Royal Borough continues to fall, but deaths are still rising.

    In the seven days from Wednesday, January 27 to Tuesday, February 2, 302 people tested postiive for the virus, 126 fewer than the previous seven days.

    However, deaths rose by 25 per cent in the same period, increasing from four to six.

    The infection rate in the Royal Borough has dropped to 259 per 100,000 population.

