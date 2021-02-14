Alexander Devine's traditional curry night goes virtual to raise funds in lockdown

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice is holding a virtual curry night to honour its traditional fundraising event.

The Big Curry Night In is a new virtual version in lieu of the charity’s annual Scrummy Mummy curry night.

This year would have been Alexander Devine’s 12th annual curry night. The first was held by founder Fiona Devine to remember her son by serving a homemade curry to local supporters in the hall of Alexander’s school.

To take part in Alexander Devine’s Big Curry Night In, supporters can purchase a kit from its website.

The kit includes activities, recipe cards for three curry dishes, all the spices that are needed, some cocktail recipes and a voucher from But First Cocktails.

Also included in the kit is the recipe for Alexander’s favourite pudding, his granny’s trifle.

While the charity is encouraging participants to host their curry night on February 26, participants are welcome to hold their event at any time to suit them.

Kate Wright, fundraiser at Alexander Devine, said: “Our annual Scrummy Mummy night is one of the smaller occasions we host but nonetheless, very special. It was one of the first fundraisers our charity organised and we want to keep the tradition going despite current restrictions.”

The Big Curry Night In kit (serves four) costs £12.50 (plus £2.50 postage). Additional spices can be purchased during registration. For more information visit: https://alexanderdevine.org/ 2021/01/big-curry-night-in/