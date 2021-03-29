Free activity programme for children to start in Easter holidays

A free holiday activities and food programme for disadvantaged children will begin in Windsor and Maidenhead this Easter.

The programme will offer online and face-to-face activities for children aged five to 16-years-old who are eligible for free school meals.

It will run for four hours a day, four days a week during holiday periods.

As part of the virtual-only Easter programme, a sports, skipping and arts activity pack containing on-demand videos will be delivered to those who sign up.

Other online activities will include breakdancing, comic book drawing, magic and origami.

The first session featuring skipping, dance and hip hop activities is set for April 5

The programme will take place for two weeks during the Easter holidays, four weeks during the summer break and one week during the Christmas holidays.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for adult social care, children’s services, health and mental health, said:

“These periods can be times of added financial pressure for families, with increased costs on childcare and food, and we hope FUEL’s offer of nutritious meals and fun and engaging activities will help our hardest-hit families.

“This programme is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to supporting some of our most disadvantaged and vulnerable families in the borough.”

Called Feed Ur Everyday Lives (FUEL), the programme will be delivered by Achieving for Children, which manages the council’s children’s services, using funding from the Department for Education.

The aim is that the children who attend will be supported to understand nutrition and how to eat healthily at home, to be more active, safe and not socially isolated and to learn more about the different services that are available in the local area.

For the summer programme, FUEL is inviting applications from local organisations, charities, holiday club providers and third sector organisations who can develop their existing offer to include food provision for eligible children.

It would also like to hear from schools who are working in partnership with holiday clubs.

The Easter programme finishes on April 15 and the programme as a whole will run until the end of 2021.

To view the Easter programme and book online, visit https://tinyurl.com/s69v8huz