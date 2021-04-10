Radio station launching for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

A new radio station is being launched that will cover Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough, as well as the rest of the Thames Valley.

Commercial station River Radio is set to launch on Monday, April 12, offering a wide variety of programmes which will be streamed online, on mobile phones, in-car and even on smartwatches.

After a month of test broadcasting, the station successfully brought 14 new shows to 11,000 listeners.

In the coming weeks, it will be launching a dozen new shows and the station will also be broadcasting from 10 outdoor festivals this autumn across the Thames Valley

When it launches officially on Monday, some of the available programmes will include breakfast and drive time shows, as well as others covering regional politics, health and fitness, relationships and more.

The politics show, ‘Politically Correct’, will be presented by the Royal Borough’s own Wisdom Da Costa, independent councillor for Clewer and Dedworth West.

To listen, visit https://river.radio/