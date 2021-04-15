Cashless parking app 20p charge scrapped

The council has scrapped the convenience fee for cashless payments in Royal Borough-managed car parks.

Drivers will no longer pay the 20p fee when using the pay-by-phone parking service RingGo.

This includes the car parks in Alexandra Gardens, Boulters Lock, Braywick Park and the Nicholsons Centre among

others.

The original convenience fee was agreed as part of the council’s original contract.

Councillor David Cannon, lead member for public protection and parking, said: “We are pleased that we have been able to remove the 20p convenience fee.

“This will encourage greater use of touch-free phone parking across the borough.

“We hope this will help to safeguard residents and visitors in light of COVID-19 as it gives motorists the option to avoid handling cash and touching payment machines.

“It also means that those paying via the app are paying the same as those using a machine.

“The app means there are lower maintenance, servicing and collection costs to the council, compared with traditional payment

machines.”

In other news, Windsor and Maidenhead council has said it will not be following the lead of Buckinghamshire county council, and offering free parking, at this time.

The council also recently 'backed down' on an idea to start charging fees in rural car parks.

Car parking charges have recently changed. Click here for more information.