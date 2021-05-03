Windsor and Maidenhead family-friendly businesses win recognition

Thousands of people across Berkshire have voted in this year’s Little Ankle Biters' Awards for their favourite family-friendly services.

Little Ankle Biters is a free website providing reviews of family-friendly businesses, with all content written by local mums.

Winners of the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards 2021 were announced at a virtual ceremony, on April 10, which saw Twyford-based Fit Mums Berkshire win Best Pregnancy Service or Business.

Zero Joes zero waste shop in Windsor won Best Independent Business and Dan’s Kitchen, based in Burnham, received an overwhelming majority to win the Community Spirit Award.

This award is for businesses that went above and beyond to support the local community throughout the pandemic.

Dan Hardy adapted his business during lockdown to deliver home cooked meals to locals and also gave thousands of free meals to local families in need.

“We watched the virtual ceremony on catch-up and were absolutely blown away when we heard we’d won,” Dan said.

“We never set out to achieve any recognition but it is nice that people have noticed what we have been doing over the last four months.”

Winner of Best Children’s Party Venue was The Little Gym Windsor, which is aiming to help 10,000 local children in the next 10 years.

Matina Macintyre, co-owner, said: “The Little Ankle Biters Awards help us reach that next child we can help – boosting physical confidence, self-belief and social skills one cartwheel and leap at a time.”

Little Ankle Biters co-founder, Michelle Cairncross, from Maidenhead, said: "We launched this year’s Little Ankle Biters’ Awards just after Christmas to offer a little hope and positivity when we were all plunged back into lockdown.

“We have been truly amazed at the response, with over 8,000 people voting.

“We have fantastic community spirit in Berkshire and hopefully our awards will boost morale of those running family-friendly attractions and businesses as they continue to navigate through difficult times.”

The winners of the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards 2021 are:

• Best New Business - Tots of Crown, Windsor

• Best Theatre - Norden Farm, Maidenhead

• Best Party Supplier - Sweet Marie’s Party Shop, Cookham

• Best Family Friendly place to Eat - The Palmer Arms, Dorney

• Best Children’s Sports Club – Airborne Gymnastics Club, Maidenhead

• Best Local Charity or Not for Profit – Thames Hospice

Little Ankle Biters has been nominated in the Thames Valley Business Awards 2021 for Business of the Year, Female Entrepreneur of the Year and SME of the Year.

To find out more about Little Ankle Biters, visit berks.ankle-biters.co.uk