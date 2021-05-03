Apply or renew Windsor and Maidenhead Single Persons discount

The council is currently reviewing all single person discounts offered to residents who live alone.

The single person discount is a 25 per cent council tax reduction offered to those who are the only over-18-year-old living in their property.

The discount is also claimable if some of the people living in the property are not counted for council tax purposes.

Each year local authorities receive a high volume of applications for single person's discount.

Some people claim reductions in their bills when they are not entitled. The council is reviewing discounts which will help identify these cases.

The council said it will assume that a person’s situation has changed and will remove their discount if they fail to complete a form for the review.

It warned that if you fail to return the completed form you may receive a penalty of £70, which will be added to your council tax bill.

If a friend stays over several nights a week and keeps belongings in your house, your address will be classed as their main residence therefore you are no longer eligible for the single person discount.

To complete your single person discount review online:

You will need to enter your unique PIN number, found on the letter the council sent.

Your account number.

Your postcode.

To complete the review, visit https://spdreview.co.uk/spd/rbwm

To apply for a Single Person Discount, visit https://tinyurl.com/nnxr7xnx