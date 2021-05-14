Stop and search scheme finds 24 illegal drugs and weapons in Windsor and Maidenhead

Thames Valley Police has completed 32 stop and searches in the last month to target knife crime in the borough.

Overall, 24 of the searches resulted in police finding illegal items, mainly drugs – which often fuel knife crime.

The force also launched three drugs supply investigations.

Five individuals were arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent.

Partners in the community also led park and public space sweeps across eight locations in the borough, recovering three weapons.

Officers were deployed to carry out additional patrols, in plain clothes and uniform, across the borough.

The force also launched a cross-policing border operation with Slough Policing area and British Transport police to deal with criminals travelling across the road and rail network.

The majority of the individuals found with drugs have been diverted towards the TVP drug and alcohol service to support them with their addiction.

Those who choose not to engage with the rehabilitative activity will be sent to court.

Sgt Ryan Powell of the RBWM problem solving team for TVP said:

“We are only part of the public health partnership required to tackle knife crime and you, as the public, are a key part of that partnership.

“If you know of anyone carrying weapons, or fearful of others carrying weapons, please contact us online, via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”