Library consultation fetches 1,000 responses

Windsor and Maidenhead council received more than 1,000 responses to a consultation on the future of the borough’s libraries.

The Royal Borough asked for residents’ views in a 12-week consultation that included 38 engagement sessions. These included public sessions and those with parish councils, trustees, stakeholder groups and the Girls’ Policy Forum.

The consultation ran from February 6 until April 30 with 1,003 responses received in total.

It looked at how library services are delivered across the borough including potential closures, change of hours as well as working with partners to help deliver the service.

Respondents were asked to prioritise their top 10 library services from a list of 20. A total of 914 people responded to this question.

The borough is currently ‘sifting through the results’ and said it is unable give a more detailed breakdown on the feedback it received at this time.

“We are working on the results to put into our final paper which will go to cabinet in June,” said Councillor Samantha Rayner, lead member for corporate and resident services, culture and heritage.

“We are thrilled with the number of responses and it’s taking time to read each and work into the final model.”

The borough did say that the consultation ‘has made it clear’ that an online digital offer alone cannot meet the reading and learning, health and wellbeing, or creativity needs of communities.

A final decision will be made about the future of the libraries at the cabinet meeting in June.