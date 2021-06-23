Royal Swan Upping returns to River Thames after one-year hiatus

10:16AM, Wednesday 23 June 2021
The royal tradition of Swan Upping is returning to the River Thames next month following a one-year hiatus.
The annual census of the swan population on the Thames had to be cancelled last year due to social distancing restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
But it has now been announced a team of royal swan uppers will set off from Eton Bridge on Tuesday, July 20 for a three-day conservation exercise.
David Barber, The Queen’s Swan Marker, said: “Members of the public have been extremely observant during the COVID-19 lockdown and have reported many injured swans.
“This has enabled them to be rescued and treated promptly which has avoided unnecessary suffering.”
He added the breeding season has been successful in terms of cygnet numbers but warned there has been a ‘vast increase’ in pollution on the river which is causing serious problems for swans and other water borne wildlife.
Swan uppers will weigh and collect any cygnets they spot along the river and also teach schoolchildren about mute swans and the impact of pollution during this year’s event.
Observation points and times for this year’s Swan Upping are as follows:
Tuesday, July 20
Eton Bridge – 08.30 (departure point)
Boveney Lock – 09.15
Boulters Lock – 12.30
Cookham Bridge – 13.15
Marlow Lock – 17.30
Wednesday, July 21
Marlow Bridge – 09.00 (departure point)
Hurley Lock – 10.30
Hambleden Lock – 12.15
Henley Bridge – 13.00
Marsh Lock – 15.15
Shiplake Lock – 17.00
Sonning Bridge – 18.00
Thursday, July 22
Sonning Bridge – 08.45 (Departure point)
Caversham Lock – 10.15
Mapledurham Lock – 12.30
Goring Lock – 16.15
Moulsford – 17.15
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The motorway will be closed in both directions between junctions 3 (Hayes) and 4b (M25 interchange) throughout the entire weekend.
The Met Office has warned thunderstorms are expected in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead later this week.
A new 50-bedroom hotel looks set to be built in St Leonards Road in Windsor following an appeal by the applicants after proposals were rejected by councillors in 2019. At a Windsor Area Development Management Panel meeting in December 2019, councillors unanimously refused the application to build the four-storey structure at a former petrol station in St. Leonards Road.