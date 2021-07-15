Vaccine numbers low for men aged 18-25 in Windsor and Maidenhead, meeting told

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the borough with the Delta variant dominant, a health meeting was told this week.

Anna Richards, a consultant at Public Health in the council said the current case rate was 196 per 100k.

This represents 297 cases in the last seven days.

In Slough the case rate is 127 and in Bracknell Forest it’s 247 per 100k.

The ward with the most cases is Ascot and Sunninghill with 45 cases followed by Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury which had 30.

She added: “There were several wards in the council last week without any cases but that has now changed.

“Cases are particularly high among younger adults.”

When discussing vaccination progress, she told the health and wellbeing board on Tuesday that young men aged between 18-25 were not coming forward to get their first dose.

She said: “We’re doing a lot of work to support NHS colleagues to increase uptake in that group, we talking to officers to see where we can influence the conversation such as leisure centres.”

Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) suggested the council creating an Instagram page to send messaging to younger people however she was told it was unlikely people aged 18-25 would follow their local council on Instagram and the council would instead focus on messaging targeted towards their parents.

Cllr Stuart Carroll said: “We need to keep pushing recruitment of champions and advocates, humans who can answer questions. It’s so important the fact the messaging is getting through even with old cohorts as well.”