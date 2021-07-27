Brighter lighting secured for Windsor and Maidenhead schools

11:30AM, Tuesday 27 July 2021
Environmentally-friendly lighting will be installed in schools across Windsor and Maidenhead after the council received a £205,000 grant.
The funding, from the Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, will be used to switch to LEDs across 14 council buildings: 12 schools, plus Maidenhead Library and the Tinkers Lane Depot in Windsor.
The new lights will be installed over the summer holidays in time for the return of children to classrooms in September.
Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Marys), cabinet member for climate change, sustainability, parks and countryside, said: “Schools are responsible for more than 40 per cent of our carbon emissions as a council and therefore it’s imperative that we invest to reduce their environmental impact.
“This project will go towards reducing those emissions and make an important contribution towards the council’s adopted environment and climate Strategy, which sets out our vision and actions to achieve the borough's net-zero emissions target by 2050.
“We’ll be working with schools closely over the coming years to identify opportunities for further projects as well as supporting them on their journey towards a more sustainable future.”
The decarbonisation scheme has provided funds to public sector organisations for energy efficiency upgrades in public buildings with the aim of tackling climate change and supporting the economic recovery from the pandemic.
The new lights will also improve the learning environment for children across the borough as a result of improved light direction, meaning better lit work surfaces.
The schools that will have work undertaken are:
For further information, visit https://www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/environment-and-waste/energy-and-sustainability
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The race to get as many people vaccinated against coronavirus has ramped up in the Royal Borough and Slough amidst an ongoing rise in cases across the country.
The fine came from District Enforcement, the company contracted to police environmental offences in the borough.
Thunderstorms developing this afternoon may cause impacts to travel and power supplies.