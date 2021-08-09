Yellow warning issued for thunderstorms in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and Slough today (Monday) in place until 9pm this evening.

While many places are expected to remain dry, heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding and travel disruption in a few areas.

The Met Office said that heavy, slow-moving, thundery downpours would develop throughout the day. Some areas will miss these showers, but places affected may experience 10-20mm of rain in a short space of time.

It added that a few places in the South East could experience 20-40mm of rain over the course of two to three hours before the showers die out in the evening.

Further information can be found on the Met Office website: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/