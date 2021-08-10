LIVE: A-level results day in Windsor, Slough and Maidenhead

A-level students across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire are finding out their results today after another tough academic year.

This year, A-level grades will be calculated based on teacher assessments of student performance in the absence of exams.

The grading algorithm which caused widespread controversy last year has been ditched.

The results are being released earlier this year, to allow students more time to appeal their grades if they believe they are incorrect.

All the best to everyone collecting their results today and we wish you well with whatever you decide to do next.

Find out more about school results in our area below:

8.50am:

Hello and welcome to our live blog bringing you updates from our schools in Maidenhead, Slough, Windsor and South Bucks on A-level results day.

We'll be updating this page throughout the morning, bringing you pass rates, student stories and headteacher reaction as schools celebrate achievements despite another year of pandemic disruption.

9.40am:

The results are starting to filter in from across our area and first up its Altwood School.

Altwood School, Maidenhead: Sixth form students at Altwood Church of England School earned a sweep of high grades, with 88 per cent receiving A*-C.

Of those, 49 per cent earned A*-A grades with the overall pass rate 99 per cent.

Every student studying a vocational course also passed.

Amongst this year’s top performers were:

Head student Shazmina Khan secured her spot to study medicine at Queen Mary University of London after achieving two A*s in biology and physics and an A in chemistry.

Kuba Hryniewicki who also achieved two A*s in art and design and media and an A grade in Business. Kuba is off to study Advertising and Brand Design at Ravensbourne University London.

Football Academy students Joshua Bellamy, Tom Hennah, Lewis Patrick, Ben Peters, Frederick Rodgers and Maddison Woods all achieved Triple Distinction Star – three students are off to pursue scholarships at American universities.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “After another challenging year we are delighted once again that such a significant number of our young people have successfully gained a place at the university or apprenticeship of their choice, it’s a credit to them and the staff at Altwood.

“I am incredibly proud of our students; all their hard work over the past two years in very difficult circumstances has certainly paid off! The whole of the Altwood community wishes them well in the next phase of their life.”

9.50am:

Windsor Girls' School, Windsor: At Windsor Girls’ School, 86 per cent of A-level students have received a grade of A*-C, with 41 per cent earning A* and As.

Bibi Cheema and Harriet Cook achieved a clean sweep of As in drama and theatre, history and English Literature.

Bibi is now looking forward to studying history at the London School of Economics while Harriet will be moving to Exeter University to read English and drama.

A place on the University of Cambridge’s natural sciences course awaits Faye Wong after she secured A*s in biology, mathematics and chemistry.

Ilaria Okusaga will be reading English and Spanish at the University of Oxford after achieving an A* in Spanish, A* in English Literature and an A in geography.

All grades were awarded through the Teacher Assessments. The school said ‘a great deal of effort’ has been put into making sure that the grades awarded were fair, accurate and based on evidence.

Teachers, subject leaders and the senior leadership team worked to ensure all grades were awarded in line within national guidance.

Peter Griffiths and Eimear O’Carroll, co-headteachers said: “The cohort have excelled themselves during the last two years with resilience and determination consistently shown.

“We are incredibly proud of this wonderful set of outcomes.”

10.03am:

Wexham School, Wexham: Headteacher Lawrence Smith said the results achieved by his students reflected their hard work during ‘some very difficult times’.

The school, in Norway Drive, said 64 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades.

A further 29 per cent secured A*-B.

Top performers included Sana Ahmed who landed a clean sweep of A*s and Aleeza Ahmad who got an A* and two Bs.

Mr Smith said: “I’m extremely proud of the results my students have achieved this year reflecting all their hard work during some very difficult times.”

10.09am:

It just wouldn't be A-level results day without some pictures of students brandishing their hard-earned results. Here's Adam Lawson, from The Windsor Boys' School, with his stellar set of three As.

10.32am:

The Windsor Boys' School, Windsor: The Windsor Boys’ School has released results for both A-level and Level 3 vocational qualifications today.

High-performing students from the school, in Maidenhead Road, included Adam Fitzwater who managed three A*s and Anoop Matharu who bagged an A* and two As.

Sixth former Charles Wallace is also bound for the University of Oxford after he secured top marks in all his subjects, landing three A*s.

Louise Reznikova, acting headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a challenging and disrupted year.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

10.44am:

Furze Platt Senior School, Maidenhead: Two friends were both thrilled with their results which will see them study at the same university.

Taylor Crawford and Joanne Shauba will both be travelling to the University of West England in Bristol to study events management and criminology respectively.

The pair said that they were ‘really pleased’ with their results and were ‘delighted’ to be able to go to university together in September.

Just as pleased with her results was Holly Bird, who will be attending the University of Sussex to study English.

She said: “I feel a bit shaken but I definitely feel better now that I’ve got my results.”

Headteacher Dr Andrew Morrison said: “We’re absolutely delighted that after everything the children have gone through that just about everybody has got into their university or apprenticeship of choice and made it to that progression of the next point in their lives.

“Given all the things which they’ve battled, and the way they’ve had to learn to adjust over the last two years, we’re just absolutely delighted to see all of the smiles and the happiness today.”

10.56am:

A look of relief for Furze Platt's Holly Bird as she collects her results alongside mum Jacqui.

11.08am:

Upton Court Grammar School, Slough: The disruption of COVID-19 couldn’t prevent students at Upton Court Grammar School achieving an impressive set of results.

The school, in Lascelles Road, revealed 90 per cent of grades achieved were A*-C with 76 per cent of results graded A*-B.

Places at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities now await.

Davod Shah, Ayan Shoaib and Miranda Crawford are among this year’s cohort who will be heading to the University of Cambridge after achieving A*s in all their subjects.

Headteacher Mark Pritchard said: “We are particularly proud that, despite the challenges of 2021, Upton Court Grammar School students leave having received a quality education and have the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values needed to be successful and engaged global citizens.

“Congratulations to every student for all they have achieved.”

11.16am:

Is it a promotional shot for the next Rocky film or A-level results day? Either way, students at Burnham Grammar School are enjoying the moment as they pick up their results this morning.

11.31am:

Charters School, Sunningdale: Charters students will be heading off to every corner of the UK to further their education with university spots secured from Plymouth to St Andrews.

The Sunningdale school saw 88 per cent of its a-level students secure an A*-C grade with a further 15 per cent earning an A*.

Students who studied BTEC qualifications also did well with a number of Distinction and Distinction* grades achieved.

The graduates are going off to further their studies from Plymouth in the South West to St Andrews in Scotland and Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Steve Metson, head of Year 13 said: “The Class of 2021 at Charters deserve huge credit for the fantastic results that have been achieved in such challenging circumstances.

“I have been incredibly impressed with the way the year group has performed showing such dedication and resilience.

“We wish every student success as they embark on their exciting futures whether this be at university, an apprenticeship or the world of work and the whole of the Sixth Form team are incredibly proud of everyone’s endeavours.”



11.40am:

Beechwood School sixth formers Andreea Baldiman and Alicia Steadman were kind enough to stop by for the Express photographers. Congratulations on your results.

12.00pm:

St Joseph's Catholic High School, Slough: This year’s A-level students performed to ‘one of the highest levels the school has ever seen’ according to headteacher Ciran Stapleton.

The school, in Shaggy Calf Lane, saw 63 per cent of grades recorded as A*-B with 41 per cent either A* or A.

A total of 45 students took BTEC qualifications with 35 per cent achieving a Distinction-Distinction*, 65 per cent achieving a Distinction*-Merit and a 95 per cent pass rate.

The school’s headteacher said students were subjected to a rigorous assessment process which delivered a true reflection of their ability.

Mr Stapleton said: “What no-one should forget is that this year all the staff and students have done an incredible amount of work to ensure that our students have the best and fairest system in a world with no formal exams.

“They have overcome adversity and challenge with a resilience and innovation that sets them apart, their future is very bright indeed.

“They need to be congratulated on these set of results.”

12.08pm:

Beechwood School, Slough: A 99 per cent overall pass rate has been reported at the Long Readings Lane school, with a 100 per cent pass in a number of specific subjects.

These were: art, business, health and social care, ICT, photography, physics, philosophy and ethics, psychology, science BTEC Level 3, and The Extended Project (EPQ).

Kathleen Higgins, executive headteacher at Beechwood, said: “The young men and women of Beechwood School are now extremely well positioned to progress on to the next stages in their lives, secure in the knowledge that they can be really proud of all that they have achieved.

“We are so proud of them and warmly congratulate them. With the uncertainty that was experienced due to the exceptional COVID situation that we were all in, we are delighted that there is now so much to celebrate.

“A brilliant set of results has been achieved, well deserved by a wonderful group of young people.”

12.30pm:

Upton Court Grammar School headteacher Mark Pritchard alongside Ria Khan who has secured a place at the University of Cambridge after achieving three As in psychology, economics and further maths.

12.36pm:

Langley Grammar School, Langley: There were high achievers at the Reddington Drive school this year, with 58 per cent of students getting A*-A grades.

A total of 79 per cent of pupils got A*-B, while 92 per cent achieved A*-C.

Headteacher John Constable said: “We are immensely proud of the academic and wider achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“Our teachers have worked incredibly hard to support the students through this challenging time, and to ensure they can progress onto the next stage in their education. We look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future and wish them well.”

12.48pm:

St Bernard's Catholic Grammar School, Slough: The Langley Road school has seen a number of its students achieve top grades despite unforeseen circumstances.

In total, 23 per cent of grades were A*, and more than half were A*-A. In addition, a total of 52 per cent of students achieved at least three grades at A*-B.

Most students will be studying the subject of their choice at Russell Group universities, including Asmita Niyogi, who achieved an incredible four A*’s and will read natural sciences at the University of Cambridge.

Rohan Daggar and Maria Nozdrina also racked up four A* grades in their A-Levels and will go on to study engineering and medicine at the University of Cambridge and Oxford respectively.

Other students at the school who achieved a clean sweep of A*’s were Lottie Culff, Natasha Egger, Christine Ogundero and Orla Rackham.

Headteacher Paul Kassapian said: “We are exceptionally pleased to see such excellent results for our A-Level students.

“They have worked relentlessly to maintain the highest standards in such a difficult and disrupted year and always risen above and beyond the challenges that they have faced.

“My thanks goes to our dedicated teaching and support staff. They have worked exceptionally hard to support our students in being able to progress on to higher education and the world of work.

“Parents have supported their children’s learning during the lockdowns and their contribution to these results must be acknowledged and appreciated too”.

1.00pm:

Windsor College, St Leonards Road, Windsor: Students from Windsor College are celebrating an overall pass rate of 100 per cent for their A-levels today.

The overall pass rate has improved compared to last year, says the school, as has the number of grades A*-B.

The number of A* awarded has also increased, with 45 students achieving at least one of the top grades possible.

The Extended Project Qualification, valued by universities, saw 100 per cent pass rates with 77 per cent achieving A*-B.

BTECs were also being celebrated today with a 100 per cent pass rate for the fourth consecutive year with 60 per cent achieving the top grades of Distinction*.

Windsor Forest Colleges Group principal and CEO Gillian May said: “What outstanding results from our A Level and BTEC students who are shining lights of determination and dedication against a backdrop of COVID.

“I could not have asked for more impressive results in my first results’ season at the Windsor Forest Colleges Group.”

Nathan Goldson and Oliwia Kwiatkowska both joined the college, in St Leonards Road, from Burnham Grammar School and will be heading off to university after securing three A*s and two A*s and two As respectively.

Oliwia said: “I have loved it at Windsor College – the way the courses are structured is great and you are encouraged to develop your independence but with support when you need it.”

1.01pm:

Oliwia Kwiatkowska and Nathan Goldson after picking up their results from Windsor College this morning.

1.03pm: The results are coming in thick and fast now and next up is news of a 'record-breaking' year at Claires Court in Maidenhead.

1.05pm:

Claires Court, Maidenhead: Claires Court has just announced its results which have broken the school’s records.

76 per cent of all grades were A*-B, with 43 per cent of grades being at least an A.

Head girl Hannah Straw and head boy Byron Ewing both achieved A* across all three of their subjects. Hannah will study law at Southampton University, whilst Byron will be taking up a health care placement at a local epilepsy centre before applying to study medicine at university next year.

Owen Mashingaidze, deputy head boy, moved to the UK from Zimbabwe in 2019 specifically to study and achieved A in chemistry, A* in maths, A* in physics and a B in his EPQ. He will study computer science at Royal Holloway, University of London in September.

James Wilding, academic principal, said: “I am delighted for all of our A level and BTEC students today, receiving their results for qualifications studied over a 2-year period that saw such disruption to their normal way of working throughout 2020 and 2021.

“I wish our successful Sixth Form student cohort of 2021 the very best for their futures.”

1:11pm

Langley Academy, Langley: A total of 79 per cent of students at the Langley Road school achieved A*-C grades following the release of this year’s A-Level’s– making this year’s results ‘the best ever’ at the Langley Academy.

Head teacher Alison Lusuardi has paid tribute to her ‘exceptional students’ who have worked hard during ‘the most challenging circumstances’.

The percentage of A*-A grades was 24 per cent; A*-B was 52 per cent, and A*-E was 97 per cent.

In the vocational courses, a total of 48 per cent of grades were Distinction*-Distinction; 96 per cent D* to Merit, and 98 per cent D* to Pass.

“We have had a wonderful morning welcoming year 13 on site to collect their results,” said Mrs Lusuardi.

“Our students have worked exceptionally hard in the most challenging circumstances and fully deserve their success and progression to exciting next steps. A-Level and Vocational results are our best ever.”

1:12pm:

Bourne End Academy, Bourne End: The New Road school in South Bucks says that many of its students are leaving the academy ‘with their first choice university place’.

Head teacher Louise Cowley said that the results – which the school has not officially published – are testament to students’ hard work and dedication.

“I know how difficult this last year has been for students across the country. Even with exams being cancelled for a second year in a row, our students continued to work hard during these challenging times” said Mrs Cowley.

“I want our students to recognise that they have been an inspiration to the entire community. They have achieved extraordinary things during extraordinary times, and we look forward to hearing about their many successes in years to come

“I am incredibly proud of our students here. It is testament to their hard work and dedication that they leave our academy today, many with their first choice university place, pursue degree apprenticeships or work opportunities.”

1:13pm:

Sir William Borlase's Grammar School, Marlow: The West Street school says that it ‘could not be more proud’ of its Year 13 students following an ‘outstanding’ set of A-Level results.

The school confirmed that it will not be issuing a breakdown of its results this year at the request of the Department for Education.

Head teacher Kay Mountfield has issued a statement paying tribute to her students for their work during a ‘challenging year’, in which youngsters had to learn both at home, and later in the classroom.

“We are delighted to celebrate the excellent achievement of our A-Level students in what has been a very challenging year,” Ms Mountfield said.

“We could not be more proud of all our Year 13; their outstanding results reflect the hard work and the commitment they and their teachers have shown working online and at school.

“They have developed as academics and grown as young people throughout their time in the Sixth Form showing tremendous camaraderie and support of the whole Borlase community.

“We wish them all the very best as they embark on their next pathways at universities in the UK and beyond, at arts conservatoires and on competitive graduate apprenticeships, and indeed as they take some much-needed time out to travel as the world opens up again. Congratulations to all.”

1:19pm:

Ben Hoggan and Imogen Baguley are happy with their results at Sir William Borlase's Grammar School in Marlow.

The former will be studying English and media studies in Sussex, while Imogen is embarking on a journey to London to study veterinary medicine at the Royal Veterinary College.

1.30pm:

Herschel Grammar School, Slough: Headteacher Jo Rackall praised her students for coping with ‘huge amounts of uncertainty’ throughout their A-level studies.

The Northampton Avenue school has announced that 84 per cent of all grades achieved were A*-C, with 49 per cent of grades being at least an A.

Aman Marbay earned a place at Oxford to study medicine, whilst head girl Preet Bhamra will be heading to Birmingham University to study dentistry.

Charles De-Wind’s grades will allow him to begin degree level apprenticeship in computer science, whereas Emran Majidy will be studying engineering in the United States at Northwestern University in Chicago on a fully funded Fulbright Scholarship.

Ms Rockall said: “We are delighted with this year’s A-level results. It has been a very challenging two years for our students, and they have worked very, very hard and coped with huge amounts of uncertainty.

“I’m exceptionally proud of what they have achieved and of all the staff in school who have supported them.”

1.45pm:

The Westgate School, Cippenham: Resilience, resolve and commitment were three words used to describe students at The Westgate School following the release of today’s A-level results.

The Cippenham Lane school saw 51 per cent of students achieve an A*-B grade with an overall pass rate of 96 per cent.

Stand-out performers include Ria Dhillion who earned a place at the University of Oxford after securing three A*s.

Olivia Wardrobe will also study biochemistry at the University of Warwick after landing two A*s and an A.

A school spokesman said: “As a school, we continue to be incredibly proud of our students.

“Throughout the challenges of the 2021 summer examination series, Sixth Form students at The Westgate School have demonstrated incredible resilience and resolve to secure excellent grades which are truly reflective of their commitment and effort over the past two years.”

1.51pm:

Students share an emotional hug after the big results reveal at Cippenham's Westgate School this morning.

2.32pm:

Cox Green School, Maidenhead: In Cox Green, two students will be attending the same university after achieving the required results in an interrupted two years of sixth form.

Lucy Langdale said she was ‘over the moon’ and ‘relieved’ that her hard work has paid off after achieving an A in history and A* in both biology and Spanish, and said that she is now going to study biomedical sciences at Southampton University in September

Ethan Dennis, who will also be attending Southampton, said that he was ‘really looking forward’ to starting university, where he will study psychology.

He added that it was ‘surreal’ to be receiving his results after the disruption of the previous year.

In addition, Lucy said: “When we entered the second lockdown, it was very worrying because we didn’t know what was going on with exams, and it was so hard to concentrate at home.

“We’re both really happy that we’ve got good grades considering everything that’s happened.”

2.41pm:

The Marist School, Sunninghill: The Marist School achieved notable marks this year, with 86 per cent A*-A grades and 100 per cent grades A*-B.

100 per cent of this year’s Year 13s have achieved their first choice of university.

Among its top grades are three A* apiece for two students, and double A*s and As for two more top students.

The schools’ head girls also achieved high grades of one A* and two As.

Jo Smith, principal of The Marist School said:

“Our A-Level students have managed to maintain continuity of learning at a high level throughout the last two years, they were determined and motivated in their learning.

“They have excelled both in and outside the classroom and I am confident that they are leaving The Marist as ambitious, innovative, and self-aware leaders of the future.”

3.06pm:

Khalsa Secondary Academy, Stoke Poges: This school in Stoke Poges is celebrating after Year 13 students achieved a 99 per cent pass rate, with 85 per cent hitting the coveted A*-C marks.

Of those students, 66 per cent scored the top grades of A*, A and B.

Top performing students include Simran Panesar and Amrita Panesar who received three As apiece, and Jatinder Sohal with two A-grade A-levels.

Jatinder also earned a Distinction* in BTEC IT Extended Certificate. Simarpreet Singh earned three Distinction* grades in BTEC Business Extended Diploma.

Chris Drew, headteacher, said:“This has been such a challenging and turbulent year for the country and for all schools, so I am particularly delighted that our students have remained focused, worked hard and achieved such impressive results.

“All students have achieved the necessary grades to go to their preferred university or to secure their preferred apprenticeship.

“My thanks goes to the students, staff and parents for all their determination and fortitude over the last twelve months in particular.”

3.23pm:

Burnham Grammar School, Burnham: Students at Burnham Grammar School showed ‘maturity and determination’ to cope with two lockdowns and home-working, says headteacher Dr Andy Gillespie.

The secondary school, in Hogfair Lane, said it is not releasing its pass rate information but added most students had secured places at the university of their choice.

Dr Gillespie praised students for their determination and resilience despite studying in difficult conditions and facing a ‘complete lack of clarity’ from Government over how their grades would be marked.

He said: “Burnham Grammar School is extremely proud of the maturity, determination and resilience shown by our Year 13 A-level students.

“They have all had to cope with two lockdowns, remote learning, often working on their own and with a complete lack of clarity from the government on how their grades will be determined.

“They have performed well and received the grades that they have both earned and deserve.”

3.28pm:

Shanice Sahota and Rebecca Mwarua pictured picking up their results at Burnham Grammar School this morning.

3.43pm:

Slough and Eton CofE Business and Enterprise College: Headteacher Peter Collins said students and staff have never worked so hard to achieve their A-level qualifications.

The secondary academy, in Ragstone Road, has not released its pass rate information but said students had worked incredibly hard to secure the grades they deserved.

Top performers included Hashim Ahmed who achieved three A*s in biology, chemistry and maths to secure a place studying medicine at Kings College London.

Mr Collins said: “After an extremely disrupted time in the Sixth Form they worked incredibly hard to complete all the assessment activities required to enable them to get the grades they deserve.

“Today we saw happy faces as so many students achieved the grades they needed to continue to study at university or on an apprenticeship.”

3.55pm:

Cox Green School students Aaron Jones, Ollie Shiel, Emma Cook and Aman Hunjan picking up their results. Aman must be confident of Manchester United's title chances judging by his choice of shirt for the big A-level results day...