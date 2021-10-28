Borough's young people urged to get COVID-19 jab

Young people eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination are being urged to get jabbed over the half-term break and avoid vaccine misinformation on social media.

The Advertiser reported last week how schools in Windsor and Maidenhead are facing spiralling coronavirus infections.

Positive cases rose to 2,155 cases per 100,000 for those aged 10 to 14 in the borough earlier this month and the council has since written to all schools recommending the introduction of face coverings in communal areas and less ‘unnecessary mixing’.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for health, said he hopes the half-term break will provide an opportunity for youngsters, particularly those aged 12 to 15, to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He said: “Its been a very tough world for younger people to live in and a lot of people have had a lost of disruption and we really need to minimise that going forward.

“This pandemic is having profound implications for people’s education and life chances and that’s extremely difficult. Something like a vaccination can help avoid some of that ongoing disruption.”

Cllr Carroll, whose professional background is in epidemiology, said he was happy to talk to any pupils, parents or carers about concerns over the vaccine but warned youngsters to avoid misinformation social media.

He added: “If you want to find information about a vaccine then Instagram, Facebook and Twitter is not the place to get proper informed information.

“If your boiler broke down, you wouldn’t go onto Instagram to try and find an engineer, you’d be going on Checkatrade and finding someone who is skilled and capable to fix your boiler.”

The Boyn Hill councillor also stressed the importance of at-risk groups, such as those over 65 and with underlying health conditions, getting vaccinated against influenza ahead of the winter months.

“This (influenza) isn’t a sore threat, this isn’t a runny nose, this isn’t going to be resolved by a couple of Lemsips,” he said.

“It’s a serious virus that needs to be treated with some due caution and the best way to be cautious is to get vaccinated.”

The cabinet member for health also called on people to get their COVID-19 booster jabs when offered.