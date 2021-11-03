Ambulance service remains on highest alert level after declaring 'critical incident'

The South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) remains on its highest alert level following its declaration of a ‘critical incident’ at the weekend.

The NHS ambulance trust, which covers Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire, said it is facing significant pressure due to high numbers of 999 calls and week-on-week rises in COVID-19 patients.

The ambulance service said the current number of people making 999 calls is almost 13 per cent above 2019 levels, leading to 6,500 more call outs this year.

This pressure led to the trust declaring a critical incident on Saturday evening with patients urged to only make emergency calls for life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

A spokesman for SCAS said: “SCAS is currently under significant pressure at its highest alert level, REAP 4, along with all other ambulance trusts in England which, on Saturday, led to the declaration of a critical incident due to the level of disruption to the delivery of SCAS services.

“The Trust remains very busy and has been for some time now and it is clear the busy winter period is going to be more challenging than ever this year.”

Demand for NHS 111 and patient transport services continues to be significantly higher than usual and COVID-19 demand increased for the fourth consecutive week last week, the trust added.

The ambulance service said it is seeing more calls during the week and later in the evenings with demand increasing for children under five with flu and respiratory conditions.

A statement added: “We are urging people to continue to use our services when they need them and that NHS 111 online provides an alternative way to access support 24/7, so it’s important that our local community use this to get signposted to the right place for their health needs.”