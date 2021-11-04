Celebratory event held for Maidenhead's COVID-19 volunteers

Volunteers and clinicians who have helped to protect us against COVID-19 at Maidenhead Town Hall were treated to a special celebratory event on Monday evening.

The event was held as a ‘thank you’ to the hundreds of volunteers who gave up their spare time to assist with vaccinations over the past year.

Since the first dose was given to the most vulnerable residents on December 21, 2020, volunteers have assisted in providing more than 103,000 jabs to people from across the Royal Borough.

Their roles have ranged from managing the queues and assisting residents to putting on dance shows and even baking cakes.

Helen Todd, 52, was involved in the first shift, and was contacted through the Magpies in the Community setup run by Maidenhead United FC.

The ‘freezing cold’ first shift, which saw the Town Hall doors left open to help with ventilation, saw the most vulnerable residents receive their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

“Everyone was quite scared, and we didn’t really know what the future held,” said Helen.

“It was a completely different place then.

“But what was so brilliant (was how) right from those first two shifts, the volunteers, vaccinators, doctors and everyone pulled together as a team to support the public.

“It’s just been an amazing experience, it really has.”

Mother and son team, Sue and Scott Kitson, were two of the many volunteers who joined the vaccination programme at the Town Hall.

L-R: Scott Kitson, Alan Mackay, Sue Kitson and Huw Thomas

Scott, 36, said: “I joined as I wanted to give back and do something that felt like I was helping. I looked around, saw the volunteering opportunities and thought that it was local and an opportunity to help the community.

Sue, 67, said that she joined the team shortly after her son when a friend approached her about the programme.

“I love baking, so my friend asked if I could bake some cakes for her shift one Saturday,” said Sue.

“They went down like a treat, and so I thought I would bake some cakes for Scott’s shift the following weekend, and it just developed from there.

“It became a bit of a running joke – someone asked if I was able to make them Bakewell slices, so I was people requesting what they wanted.”

Katrina Christensen, 59, said that she wanted to ‘give something back’ to the NHS after recovering from an illness.

“It’s been one of the most fulfilling things for me. I think I get more out of it than the people who you’re supposed to be here to support.

“99 per cent of people that come through the system are so glad to be here, and so happy to have the vaccine.

“In the early days, they were so glad to talk to somebody other than their immediate group. It’s just been a really wonderful opportunity.”

Staff from the Frimley Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) and the Royal Borough also paid tribute to the volunteers who gave up their spare time to ensure vaccinations could take place.

Alan Mackay, practice manager at the Cedars Surgery in Cookham Road, thanked everyone in attendance for their time and commitment over the past 11 months.

Speaking to the Advertiser, he said: “I think it’s been important to mark the fact that these guys have been instrumental in making this such a success.

“To have the volunteers to help with the marshalling of patients, looking after the old and frail and supporting the health promotion we’re doing has been an absolute lifesaver.

“I think we’ve put on a great production [in the Desborough Theatre]. Obviously there hasn’t been much stage work over the last 18 months, but I think we’ve made up for it.”

Huw Thomas, Frimley CCG clinical chair, added his thanks to the volunteers for their work since December last year.

“There’s absolutely no way we could have we succeeded with the number of vaccinations we’ve managed to do in Maidenhead without these fantastic volunteers.”

Vaccinations can still be booked online at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination