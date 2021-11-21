Prince Philip Trust Fund donates £90,000 to Royal Borough charities

The Prince Philip Trust Fund has donated more than £90,000 in funding to charities in the Royal Borough over the last year.

The board of trustees met for the final time last week to discuss allocations – with £56,000 in funds awarded to 35 different good causes and projects.

The fund was established as a grant-giving trust in 1977.

Good causes that support the elderly have been boosted again, including Age Concern, Apna Virsa and Men’s Matters.

Young people’s projects at Pioneer, Kidscape and ABC to Read will also receive funding.

Grants have been channelled towards supporting sports such as cricket (Boyne Hill Cricket Club), cycling (Maidenhead Cycle Hub and Windsor Cycle Hub) sailing (Maidenhead Sea Cadets) and shooting (Olympic hopeful Michael Bovingdon).

Other local charities to receive funds include Baby Bank, Thames Hospice, Maidenhead Lions Club and The Autism Group. Arts projects including Norden Farm have also benefitted.

Visit theprincephiliptrustfund.org for more information.