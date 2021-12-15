What trains and buses are running in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough this Christmas?

Closures are planned on public transport across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough over the Christmas and New Year period.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said trains will be running on Christmas Eve but last trains are set to be earlier than normal.

GWR will not be operating trains on Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25) or Boxing Day with services set to resume from 8am on Monday, December 27.

TfL Rail also said there will be no service on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, with the last of its trains from Paddington running at about 11pm on Christmas Eve.

A Saturday service will run on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28.

Trains will not be calling at Burnham and Taplow railway stations from 11.50pm on Saturday (December 18) to 8am on Sunday.

Overnight disruption is also expected on Sunday with trains not stopping at Burnham or Taplow from 11.50pm to 2am on Monday.

Replacement buses will be running overnight from Monday to Thursday next week between Slough, Burnham and Taplow due to trains not running between the stations from 11.30pm to 5.10am each night.

South Western Railway will not be running any trains on Christmas Day and Boxing Day on any of its services, which include the route to Windsor & Eton Riverside Station.

Bus services are also set to face disruption in Windsor, Maidenhead and Slough over the festive period.

First Buses will not be running a service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day apart from the Number 7 which goes from Britwell, Slough, to Heathrow Airport.

Thames Valley Buses will not be running services on Christmas Day.

The company said it will be running some services in Bracknell on Boxing Day following a subsidy from Bracknell Forest Council.

No buses will be running in Slough or Maidenhead on New Year’s Day.