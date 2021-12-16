Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead residents urged to 'get boosted now' following second record day of infections

Residents across Slough and Royal Borough are being urged to come forward for their booster jab after the NHS vaccine booking service opened to all eligible adults on Wednesday.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British public that the country was facing an ‘Omicron emergency’ in the wake of the new variant, and set a target of securing bookings for all adults by the start of the New Year.

On Thursday, the Government announced a further 88,376 positive cases in the country, the highest level recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

The Government is now encouraging residents to ‘get boosted now’, as it is feared that two vaccinations may not be sufficient against the new variant.

Writing in this week’s Express, Dr Sarah Jarvis, media medic for several national television programmes including The One Show and Good Morning Britain, has urged residents to get follow Plan B measures and get vaccinated.

“With infection rates rising in Slough and the arrival of the new variant Omicron in the UK, it’s vital we all take a few simple steps to keep our community safe and our businesses thriving,” said Dr Jarvis.

“Taking action now will help us all enjoy the festive season safely with our loved ones.

“As a doctor, I would also strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they are able to do so, especially for those living in shared accommodation.

She said: “Research shows that households of 6-10 people are 31 per cent more likely to get COVID-19 than the smallest households and people living in the biggest households are also 70 per cent more likely to die from it.

She added: “Sadly, immunity from these vaccines does reduce over time, therefore it’s vital we all get our boosters.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, councillor Stuart Carroll, lead member for health, reiterated and stressed vaccination remains our ‘nuclear weapon’.

He urged everyone to get their booster jab and called for the unvaccinated to get their shot as soon as possible.

Cllr Carroll, who is an epidemiologist and on the UK vaccine taskforce, said: “Ensuring every adult can get access to a booster, who has already had their second dose from three months ago or longer, before the end of the New Year is a critical and significant step.

“The issue there is as your protection starts to wane from your second dose, the risk that poses increases even if Omicron has got the same level of severity as Beta and Delta because naturally as you wane, you become more susceptible.

“The susceptibility increases because Omicron is even more infectious and transmissible, so the chances of getting that variant are higher and it would appear that, potentially, Omicron will be, to some extent, more severe but the extent of which has to be analysed and we don’t have a handle on that at the moment because it’s a function of data.

“To be able to reach reasonable conclusions, you need a significant number of cases because you need to have a statistically significant sample size to start extrapolating population trends.”

Residents can book their jab online at tinyurl.com/2p8aafer

Vaccine centres at the Desborough Suite in Maidenhead and Salt Hill Vaccination Centre are currently operating for pre-booked appointments only.

A list of the nearest walk-in centres, which include sites in Reading and Uxbridge, can be found at tinyurl.com/5bumhhhw