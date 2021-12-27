Maidenhead and Windsor: Where can I get rid of my Christmas tree?

This year, real Christmas trees can be disposed of at two local hospices and multiple drop-off points.

If you have a garden waste subscription, you can cut up your real Christmas tree and put it in your green bin for collection on your normal collection day. Christmas trees left next to the bin will not be collected.

There are no collections of green bins this week (December 27) or next week (January 3).

There is also an opportunity to support two local hospices when you dispose of your Christmas Tree.

Alexander Devine Children's Hospice will be doing collections in January on Saturday 8, Sunday 9 and Monday 10.

Its collection area is SL6, SL7 and SL8 and the booking deadline is noon on Wednesday, January 5. To book, visit just-helping.org.uk/register-tree/

Thames Hospice is offering collections Thursday, January 6 in Datchet, Wraysbury, Horton and SL4; on Friday 7 in SL4 only and Saturday 8 in SL5 only.

Registrations close at 12pm on Monday, January 3. To book, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/collectmychristmastree

There is no minimum donation, though £10 is suggested.

There will also be Christmas tree collections points around the borough from Tuesday 4 to Sunday 16.

Residents should remove all decorations, lights, pots and stands before disposing of the tree.

The locations are: