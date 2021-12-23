How to stay eco-friendly this Christmas season

The issue of looking after our planet and addressing climate change has been catapulted to the top of the national conversation over the past year.

Various pledges by Governments and councils – including our own here in the Royal Borough – have sought to cut down carbon footprints, with the COP26 summit in Glasgow last month hearing more from world leaders about their plans for a green future.

As Christmas rolls around, it has always been important to remember the little things we can all do to ease the pressure on the planet, but after a climate-focused 2021, it is crucial to remember what can be done to make this festive season a green one.

Sarah Bowden is part of the RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition, a group seeking to raise awareness of the crisis at a borough level.

She said that public awareness of the topic has shifted for the better – with it being much more ‘socially acceptable’ to recognise the climate emergency.

The festive period is a time of goodwill – but it is also a period which can impact negatively on our planet.

Excess gifts, packaging, food waste and a tendency to go overboard with goods contributes to more waste, which can often be recycled, or in some cases, reused.

Sarah urged people to follow the ‘LOAF’ acronym when it comes to purchasing goods – to ensure it is ‘Local’, ‘Organic’, ‘Animal Friendly’ and ‘Fairtrade’.

“It doesn’t need to cost a lot to be eco-friendly,” she said. “You can make a difference simply by being mindful about what you are purchasing and how you go about doing it.

“And it is about looking at what you have in your house and how you can repurpose it – one man’s junk is another man’s gold.

“Buy what you need, and if you have already got something that is perfectly good – it might not be the latest eco-friendly materials but it is better than throwing it away.”

She added: “If you receive a gift that isn’t quite what you want – like a piece of clothing – then gift it to someone else or take it to a charity shop. Everything that is made has a carbon footprint associated with it.”

Sarah was full of tips about how to re-use items both this festive season and beyond. Lateral flow tests, she said, can become plant labels in their second life.

The same piece of string can also be used each year to wrap presents, as opposed to tape, which needs to be taken off wrapping paper before the latter can be recycled.

“With Christmas cards, we always cut off the fronts and use them as labels next year,” Sarah said.

“There is also a special power that children have, which is ‘pester power’. They are learning about these issues at school and it is important that they come home and tell their parents about what they are learning and continue to pester them about the recycling, for example.”

With Christmas trees, Sarah urged for plastic ones to be packed away carefully so they can be reused, while real ones can either be replanted or placed in the garden to act as a habitat for wildlife.

They can also be cut up to create a habitat for insects and stag beetles.

And with New Year’s Eve approaching next week, waste is set to rise once more, adding further emphasis on to recycling and reusing.

“With plastic coke bottles, you can cut them in half and use them as a mini greenhouse over your seeds if you are growing something in your garden,” Sarah suggested.

She also urged people to refrain from doing ‘everything at once’ when it comes to new year’s resolutions, claiming it is better to start small and be realistic.

Apps such as Giki Netzero can help those wishing to cut down their carbon footprint via suggestions, while the Olio app offers non-perishable food items, acting almost as an online foodbank.

There is still some way to go before the climate crisis is fixed, but the power of individuals can never be underestimated.

As Governments and politicians grapple with bringing the world’s temperatures down, the small actions we all take – particularly at Christmas time – can help ensure we reach that goal.