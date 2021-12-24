Have your say on how the police spends your council tax

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Thames Valley is looking for resident views on the police 2022/23 budget.

A new survey is asking participants which areas of policing they would most like to see investment in - including tackling antisocial behaviour or rural crime, supporting neighbourhood policing, or ensuring women feel safer in public spaces.

Next financial year, the Thames Valley, will get an additional £15.5million in Government grants to pay for an extra 244 police officers next year.

However, there ‘continue to be cost pressures’. The PCC, Matthew Barber, is seeking to fund future growth to ensure that police officer numbers increase in line with the population.

The Government has allowed PCCs to increase council tax by up to £10 for a Band D property in order to make additional investments in policing. This is known as the ‘police precept’.

In Thames Valley, the additional expense is around 20p a week for the average household. It will lead to about £9million extra to be invested in policing.

“In previous years, the support of local tax-payers has meant that we have managed to reduce the time it takes for the police to answer non-urgent 101 calls,” said Mr Barber.

“[It has also helped] to significantly increase detection rates and [in] creating [a] dedicated rural crime taskforce.”

“It is important that if there is any increase in council tax now, at a time when many families are struggling and costs are rising, it is focussed on frontline policing to tackle the concerns of the public,” he added.

“By giving us your feedback, you can help shape decisions about police funding.”

The survey for residents is now open until 5pm on Tuesday, January 18. Final decisions on council tax and budget priorities will be made at the end of January.

You can complete the Council Tax Precept Survey 2022-2023 online at: survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90415648/Council-Tax-Survey-2022-23