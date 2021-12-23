Lead member 'stands by' fortnightly waste collections in Windsor and Maidenhead despite cost increase

Lead member for environmental services Cllr David Coppinger has stood by the decision to move to fortnightly waste collection despite an increase in costs.

At a corporate overview and scrutiny panel on Monday, councillors discovered that the recent switch to fortnightly black bin collections could cost the council up to £895,000 more next year.

Previously, it had been expected that the changes would save the council around £175,000 per year.

Posting on social media, Cllr Coppinger said that the changes which took place in October were ‘two-fold’.

He said: “Firstly, in line with our commitment to climate change, we moved the black bin collection fortnightly, and we kept the recycling and food waste collections weekly.

“In the budget we had placed a saving as we will be selling more recycled material.

“The increased tonnages of the recycled material has meant we could not complete some routes in time and for that reason we have had to purchase a number of additional vehicles to cope.

“At the same time, we decided to move back to a five-day working week, which is a great benefit to residents especially in Windsor.

“I stand by this decision because we must invest if we are to save the planet and if we are to achieve our climate goals to be net zero by 2050.”