Planning inspector gives green light for Borough Local Plan

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has announced that the independent planning inspector has given the green light for the council’s Borough Local Plan.

The controversial BLP provides a blueprint for where homes can be constructed across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas up until 2033.

The news comes after the Royal Borough held a consultation on the requested main modifications before it was handed back to the inspector.

Councillors will meet in Maidenhead Town Hall on Tuesday, February 8, where they will be asked to adopt the plan.

Concerns have been raised over the proposed 2,000-home development on Maidenhead Golf Course, with objectors set to gather in protest outside the town hall on the same evening.

Having considered all responses, the Government-appointed planning inspector, Louise Phillips, issued her independent report advising the plan is sound (subject to inclusion of main modifications) and therefore capable of adoption.

Her report is available on the council website.

Councillor David Coppinger, cabinet member for planning, environmental services and Maidenhead, said: “Adoption of the plan will mean it has full weight in deciding planning applications, complementing existing planning documents such as the neighbourhood plans.

“In bringing forward the largest housing sites, there will also be further engagement with the community, in addition to the usual consultation once planning applications are submitted.”