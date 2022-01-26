Planning inspector gives green light for Borough Local Plan

05:31PM, Wednesday 26 January 2022
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has announced that the independent planning inspector has given the green light for the council’s Borough Local Plan.
The controversial BLP provides a blueprint for where homes can be constructed across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas up until 2033.
The news comes after the Royal Borough held a consultation on the requested main modifications before it was handed back to the inspector.
Councillors will meet in Maidenhead Town Hall on Tuesday, February 8, where they will be asked to adopt the plan.
Concerns have been raised over the proposed 2,000-home development on Maidenhead Golf Course, with objectors set to gather in protest outside the town hall on the same evening.
Having considered all responses, the Government-appointed planning inspector, Louise Phillips, issued her independent report advising the plan is sound (subject to inclusion of main modifications) and therefore capable of adoption.
Her report is available on the council website.
Councillor David Coppinger, cabinet member for planning, environmental services and Maidenhead, said: “Adoption of the plan will mean it has full weight in deciding planning applications, complementing existing planning documents such as the neighbourhood plans.
“In bringing forward the largest housing sites, there will also be further engagement with the community, in addition to the usual consultation once planning applications are submitted.”
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A teenager who was reported missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has been found.
An award-winning micro pub featuring a range of unique craft beers is coming to Maidenhead.
The latest NHS figures have been released showing the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.