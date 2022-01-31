Suicide prevention plan to tackle 'elephant in the room'

Society cannot keep ignoring the ‘elephant in the room’ of suicide and a culture of openness and support is needed to tackle the issue, a councillor says.

Figures show death by suicide is the biggest killer of men aged under 45 in the UK.

The female suicide rate among women and girls in England and Wales also reached its highest rate for 15 years in 2019, 5.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

A strategy has now been devised to try and reduce the number of people taking their own life in Berkshire and raise awareness over the issue.

Councillor Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for mental health at the Royal Borough, said: “In the Royal Borough we don’t have a particularly high suicide rate which is reassuring but it’s our determination to try and get that down to zero.

“Every suicide is avoidable but it’s only avoidable if a number of different measures are put in place and that is not just about services, it’s about education, awareness and sending a message to people that it is OK not to be OK.”

A meeting of the council’s health and wellbeing board last week heard how the new Berkshire Suicide Prevention Strategy will focus on five areas.

This includes children and young people, women, self-harm, economic pressures and those who are bereaved or have been affected by suicide.

Cllr Carroll said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge knock-on effect on mental health struggles due to its disruption on people’s lives and opportunities.

He added: “Having mental health challenges is not abnormal.

“One in three people will suffer with a mental health condition in their lifetime.

“The ultimate preventative approach is talking, being open and educating people about it.

“We can’t continue as a society to have this elephant in the room, it’s a reality and we need to talk about it.”

Windsor and Maidenhead council has introduced mental health teams to work in schools across the borough to support young people.

The strategy also aims to provide more support and information for those who have been affected by suicide or bereavements and reduce access to means of suicide across Berkshire.