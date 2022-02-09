Third protest against Maidenhead Golf Course development held

Hundreds of protesters gathered for the third time since November on Tuesday to oppose development on Maidenhead Golf Course.

Maidenhead Great Park campaigners congregated outside Maidenhead Town Hall before making their way to Holiday Inn – where the adoption of the Borough Local Plan was taking place – for a further demonstration.

Speakers once again urged councillors not to adopt the BLP outside the town hall, and held placards objecting to development on the golf course site.

Air quality was a particular concern amongst protesters, with resident Fiona Allen stating: “Maidenhead Golf course acts as a green lung for our town, absorbing fine particulate matter.

“If the plans to build on the golf course go ahead, not only will our town see much more traffic and congestion, but we’ll have lost our green lung – a double whammy.”

Tom Wigley also raised the issue of air quality within Maidenhead.

He said: “Air quality in Maidenhead and across the whole borough may actually be far worse than we realise because the council doesn’t measure all pollutants for which there are National Air Quality Objectives.

“The council measures nitrogen dioxide levels at 43 sites across the Borough, but it does not measure PM2.5 particulates, ozone, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, butadiene, benzene, lead and hydrocarbons, but there are National Air Quality Objectives for all of them.

“So, we’ve no idea how much of these pollutants are in the air we breathe.”

“Given all that I have said about air pollution in the Royal Borough and Maidenhead in particular, it’s obvious to me that we really need the Maidenhead Great Park to help alleviate the health issues caused by air pollution.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “The evidence base for the Borough Local Plan included a high-level strategic air quality study which identified that taking into account changes over time, such as the shift to electric vehicles and other measures to encourage sustainable travel, there would ultimately be no adverse impacts arising.

“As part of the planning application process, the Borough Local Plan requires that developers should show how they have considered air quality impacts at the earliest stage possible.

“This may give rise to a need to implement development-specific mitigation measures to ensure that localised adverse air quality impacts do not occur in the short/medium term.

“The Environmental Protection team are consulted on planning applications and can recommend planning conditions to secure necessary mitigation measures.

“For the largest sites, an Environmental Impact Assessment is required which includes assessment of cumulative impacts.”

The council has produced a FAQ on the Borough Local Plan. For more information, visit: https://consult.rbwm.gov.uk/file/5956383