RBWM spends the fourth least on sexual health services in the UK

New research has revealed that the Royal Borough has one of the lowest expenditures on sexual health services in the UK – but funding has increased at a faster rate than most other local authorities.

The research carried out by FROM MARS healthcare company looked at factors such as STI testing and treatment, contraception and promotion, prevention and advice.

Windsor and Maidenhead spent £1million on sexual health services since 2021, which is the 4th lowest in the UK.

But the same company also found sexual health funding in the Royal Borough has increased by an average annual change of 9.68 per cent between 2017-2021 – the fourth highest rate in the UK.

Since 2021, £661,000 has been spent on STI testing and treatment, £254,000 has been spent on contraception and £85,000 has been spent on promotion, prevention and advice.

Neighbouring Wokingham and Bracknell Forest fared similarly, spending just below £1million. Slough was also in the bottom 10, spending £1,137,000.

Top spenders were much larger local authorities such as Birmingham with £16million and Kent with £12million.

Cllr Stuart Carroll, lead member for health, said there were ‘a number of limitations’ with the spend figures calculation.

“The spend outlined in the report is not adjusted for population size of local authorities,” he said.

“RBWM has a relatively small population of just over 150,000 and therefore the need for sexual health services will be lower than in many other larger local authorities.”

He added that local authorities all have different demographics which will impact on the need for sexual health services – with factors such as age and background impacting on the likelihood of contracting STIs.

“Sexual health is linked to deprivation,” Cllr Carroll added.

“People in more deprived areas tend to have poorer sexual health than people in less deprived areas.

“RBWM is one of the most affluent boroughs in the country and therefore the need for sexual health services (and associated spend) will be different than in more deprived parts of the country.”

However, sexual health services in the region have stressed the importance of good investment in all demographic areas, including those with an older population or small population size.

Sarah Macadam is CEO of Thames Valley Positive Support, which focuses on prevention, testing and education for HIV.

“We see more older people now – some assume you don’t need to use protection because you won’t get pregnant,” she said.

She added there are ‘barriers’ to accessing sexual health services, especially minority groups.

“Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead have small populations. The fear of seeing someone you know is increased,” she said.

“There have been a lot of campaigns around mental health but sexual health is just as important. People tend to think ‘I’m not going to worry about that.’”

Possible solutions could be more funding for more postal testing, promoting sexual health services more and demystifying those available.