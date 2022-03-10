Police tackling rise in drink spiking in Windsor and Maidenhead

Thames Valley Police has said it is ‘working closely with venues and partners’ to raise awareness following an increase in reports of drink spiking in the Royal Borough.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, Thames Valley Police confirmed that there were 17 drink spikings reported in the borough in 2021 – compared to five the year before.

There were three spikings reported in 2018 and six in 2019.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police take all reports of spiking seriously and always take a victim-centred approach, investigating all proportionate lines of enquiry into such crimes.

“We are working closely with venues and partners to make sure they are aware of the measures they can take to ensure the safety of those who attend their pubs and clubs. We are also asking them to be vigilant and report any instances of spiking to us so we can investigate and take any action against offenders.

“Further, we would encourage anyone who feels that they may have been spiked to raise it to security staff within venues, or if they have come outside of a venue to one of our officers.”

Jeanette Lock of Maidenhead Street Angels – which aids those in need of help on a night out – says people who have been spiked can seem ‘more aggressive and irrational’ than usual.

“We’d look out for something that’s different to their normal alcohol behaviour,” said Jeanette. “That sort of thing would really raise alarm bells.

“If people need help to get home, we will walk them to a taxi, particularly if it’s a lady who has been separated from her group of friends. We aim to get people home safely but if they’re that unwell they need intervention, we’d call an ambulance.”

The Street Angels are in possession of one of the town radios, so they can be called to clubs and bars as needed.

The group hopes to get out and about more often, after losing some volunteers during the pandemic.

At the moment it is out twice a month, on the second and fourth Saturdays, in the town centre around King Street and Queen Street from about 10pm-1am.

They are hoping to increase their presence, coming out every week and staying out until 2-3am in the morning where they can.

“Ideally we like to attract people from churches but we’re starting to attract people who have that quality of wanting to share love with the people around them,” said Jeanette.

Its recruitment process involves a DBS check, taster nights and training.

Anyone with questions can contact the Street Angels on stangelsm@hotmail.co.uk