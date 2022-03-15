Over 750 schoolchildren dance in Primary Dance Festival return

The Primary Dance Festival returned last week after two years away – with 750 young people aged 5-11 from 16 primary schools taking part.

This event saw dances created in schools across the School Sport Partnership by pupils and teachers.

This year, the festivaltook place in a new venue, the Baylis Theatre at Braywick Leisure Centre in Maidenhead.

Performances took place on Wednesday and Thursday – a bit later in the year than normal. It was delayed to allow COVID pressures in schools time to settle.

Schools taking part on Wednesday included Waltham St Lawrence, Furze Platt Junior, Boyne Hill Infant, Oldfield, All Saints Junior, Woodlands Park, Braywick Court, St Marys, Cookham Dean and Newlands.

On Thursday, it was St Edmund Campion, Cookham Dean, Furze Platt Infant, St Lukes, Furze Platt Junior, Holyport, Riverside, Courthouse Junior, Holy Trinity Cookham and Newlands.

The unique aspect of this festival is that all of the performances are carried out by whole-class-size groups.

The event was organised and delivered by Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership.

Emma Fitzgerald, partnership development manager, said: “Everyone was absolutely thrilled to be back. Schools have been working on this for weeks – months in some cases.

“This year felt very special, following the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns on children’s physical and emotional health and wellbeing.

“We just want[ed] to celebrate being together, making it through and enjoying being active.

“Although we had some anxious children, everyone was so happy to take part. It was really inclusive, involving all the children in the classes.

“The new venue was absolutely amazing – the lighting was transformational. It gave a professional feel to the whole thing.

“We want to provide a different experience to what they might have in their school hall, and it blew us away. The children worked so hard and it gave them the right format to shine.”

To see or buy all images taken by The Advertiser, visit www.baylismediaphotos.co.uk/gallery/home/175407/maidenhead-134286.html