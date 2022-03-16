Residents thanked after Wexham Park hospital issues are resolved

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has thanked residents after it issued a statement regarding ‘increasing demand’ at Wexham Park and Frimley Park hospitals last week.

Both hospitals’ emergency departments were affected, with the trust urging residents to only visit if they were experiencing ‘severe symptoms or suffering from a life-threatening condition’.

Some residents received texts regarding the increase in demand, which occurred throughout the weekend, whilst others raised concerns on social media.

On Friday, Dr John Seymour, deputy medical director at Frimley Health, said: “Our emergency departments at Wexham Park and Frimley Park hospitals are currently experiencing an increased level of demand and I do anticipate this is likely to continue into the weekend.

“Therefore, we would like to remind patients to use alternative ways to access medical care, unless it is a life-threatening situation.”

It has since been confirmed that a computer glitch caused the issue, resulting in longer processing times as the trust implemented a contingency plan.

Although the issue has since been resolved, Frimley Health is continuing to urge residents to only visit A&E if there is a genuine emergency.

In a statement, Frimley Health NHS FT said: “Thank you to everyone who responded to our request last week to only come to our emergency departments at Wexham Park and Frimley Park hospitals if you were experiencing severe symptoms or suffering from a life-threatening condition. Our teams really appreciated your support during a period of significant pressure on our services.

“But we need this support to continue. Please remember, our emergency departments are for genuine emergencies only. If it’s not an emergency there may be more appropriate ways for you to access care – and you could be treated sooner.

“If you or a family member becomes unwell please call NHS 111 in the first instance. You may then be advised to contact your GP surgery or its out-of-hours service, or visit a pharmacy or minor injuries unit.

“Our emergency teams care for patients according to clinical need. If you come to an emergency department and it’s less than a life-threatening emergency, you may face a long wait to be seen.”

Anyone with a life-threatening condition should call 999.