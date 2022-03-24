Climate group call on council to step up action on environment

The borough’s Climate Emergency Coalition has called for the council to ‘accelerate action on climate change’ in response to signs the threats are ‘greater than previously thought’.

“We are seeing signs of action and this is encouraging,” said the group’s Paul Hinton. “But we have yet to see the urgency that this crisis calls for.”

The move is motivated by the report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel onClimate Change (IPCC).

This highlights the threats from failure to act on emissions and that other environmental damage has increased, making a high risk of global impact even if climate change is limited to 1.5 degrees.

The group is concerned that delays in producing a report on progress achieved locally in 2021 suggests that commitments made in the Environment and Climate Strategy (agreed in December 2020) have not been met.

One of the key targets in the council’s strategy is to reduce carbon emissions in the borough by 50 per cent by 2025.

“We are very concerned that we are way off track to achieve this,” Paul said.

The group added that the council’s progress report must at least:

1. Set out a detailed action plan for achieving the 50 per cent carbon emissions reduction by 2025, including a clear assessment of the decarbonisation potential of each of its proposed actions

2. State when the Supplementary Planning Document, due in 2021, will be delivered, and include a revised Energy Action Plan identifying how lost time will be made up.

3. Provide the detailed Transport Action Plan promised in the strategy or state when one will be ready, and state how the works will be accelerated and lost time made up.

4. Report on its own reduction of single use plastic,

following its commitment to do this in December 2018, and state how this work will be accelerated and lost time made up.

“It appears to us that there has been a great deal of talk associated with the council’s environment and climate change work, but so far there is little evidence to show what has actually been delivered,” said Paul.

“We are not convinced that the sense of urgency in the face of the truly terrifying and imminent threats has yet permeated the council as a whole.

“This has to happen quickly and we hope that the progress report due soon will demonstrate that the strategy is well on course to be delivered.”

The Royal Borough has responded to the criticism, saying it is ‘ahead of many other councils across the country’ – having adopted its Environment and Climate Strategy in 2020.

Councillor Donna Stimson, cabinet member for climate action and sustainability, outlined some of the work the borough has been doing.

She said it has ‘worked closely with the local Wild groups (Wild Maidenhead, Wild Cookham etc) to jointly develop a Biodiversity Action Plan for the borough, which will be presented to cabinet next month.

It has also provided children with environmental education training from Braywick Nature Centre and planted 8,000 trees at Ockwells Park over the winter.

“We are helping eligible residents make energy efficiency improvements to their homes and were awarded £1.3 million from the Sustainable Warmth scheme for this work in 2022/23,” she said.

“We’ve also delivered heat decarbonisation plans across 31 council buildings thanks to funding from the Low Carbon Skills Fund and made energy efficient lighting upgrades in buildings we own and manage.”

It is also creating a borough-wide Climate Partnership bringing together private and public sector organisations and community groups to oversee the delivery of the Strategy.

“We hope that the Climate Emergency Coalition will be part of this and share its expertise to better support delivery of the outcomes set out in the strategy, as well as supporting the council to deliver on its own actions and commitments,” Cllr Stimson said.

“As the strategy points out, there are actions that we, as a council, need to take, but everyone has a role to play and there is also plenty the public can do to help with collective efforts to tackle climate change.”

She encouraged residents to avoid single-use items, repair and repurpose things rather than throwing them away and to buy more sustainably.

“It will take the combined efforts of residents, business, industry, and community groups to reach our 2050 target,” Cllr Stimson said.