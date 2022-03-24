Council sets up webpage and phone line to support Ukrainians

The council has set up a dedicated webpage with information on how people can help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

It includes links to the latest advice and support for residents applying to offer suitable accommodation for Ukrainians arriving in the UK.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, the council leader, said: “In the Royal Borough, we stand together with the people of Ukraine, whose lives have been tragically disrupted and uprooted by war.

“I’m proud to see our community has rallied quickly, generously and compassionately to play a part in helping those in need.

“As a council, we’ve received initial national guidance, with Government funding, and we’re working closely with local and national partners to ensure comprehensive support is in place for residents offering housing and those they’ll be welcoming to the Royal Borough.”

The website will be particularly useful to those involved in Homes for Ukraine, said a spokesman for the Royal Borough. Visit it at www.rbwm.gov.uk/ukraine-support

The council will continue to add to this webpage as further guidance comes.

For those who do not have online access, the council has set up a local phone support line to give guidance for local residents offering accommodation and to Ukrainians coming to the Royal Borough.

It can be reached on 0203 514 8117.

Local residents can call for advice 9am-5pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10am-5pm Wednesday.

Ukrainians can call for advice 10am-5.30pm Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm Saturday and 11am-2pm Sunday.

If you know a refugee individual or family you wish to sponsor, and are able to provide suitable accommodation for at least six months, whether that be a spare room in your own home or an unoccupied self-contained residential unit, visit homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk

“If you aren’t able to offer accommodation but would like to help with the humanitarian efforts, please give what you can to the appeals by the Disasters Emergency Committee, British Red Cross and International Rescue Committee,” said Cllr Johnson.