Campaigners launch Borough Local Plan legal challenge

Campaigners say they have been left with no choice but to mount a legal challenge against the Borough Local Plan due to the council ‘consistently failing to listen to its concerns’.

The Maidenhead Great Park group is fighting to overturn the adoption of the council’s housing blueprint which includes proposals for 450 homes on previously greenbelt land in Dedworth.

The Great Park group has been fighting against plans to build 2,000 homes on Maidenhead Golf Course, arguing it should instead by used for public green space.

On Tuesday, the group announced it has filed for a statutory challenge against the BLP after securing more than £12,000 in public donations for its legal battle.

Tina Quadrino, chairwoman of the Maidenhead Great Park Campaign group, said: “We are sad and deeply disappointed that we have had to take this step, but our council has consistently failed to listen to the concerns of local people regarding the damaging effects the Borough Local Plan will have on the local environment, and on the people of Maidenhead and surrounding villages.

“Our council has let us down by adopting a plan that will see hundreds of acres of greenbelt land developed.

“With this action, we are standing up for local people and future generations who will benefit from the protection of their precious greenspace.”

She added that the decade of intensive construction work that lies in store will result in more traffic, noise, stress, flooding and air pollution.

Campaigners say they need a further £15,000 to continue their legal challenge and have asked members of the public to donate via a GoFundMe page.

A spokesman for the Royal Borough confirmed it has received notification that a legal claim regarding the adoption of the Borough Local Plan has been lodged with the court.

The local authority said it remains confident that due process has been followed in making the plan.

A statement added: “Having a new sound and adopted local plan puts the borough in a strong position to meet, in a sustainable way, all our local housing and employment needs, to capture investment and regeneration opportunities, guard against unsupported speculative development and protect our valued natural and built historic heritage.

“While a tiny fraction of green belt development is needed in sustainable locations, the Borough Local Plan still protects 82 per cent of the borough as green belt and just 1 per cent has been released for new homes and employment.”

The fundraising page can be viewed at gofundme.com/f/maidenhead-great-park

W See page 13 for the four grounds on which the group is mounting its legal challenge.