A new era for 30-year-old Maidenhead and Windsor bowls league

It is ‘the end of an era’ for the Maidenhead and Windsor short mat bowls league as it comes to an end after 30 years.

But in its place, a new league will be formed and start with Leisure Focus at Windsor Leisure Centre after Easter.

Gina MacGregor was involved in setting up the original league when she was tasked with starting bowls clubs in village halls across the borough in the 1990s.

Several of these are still going and for the past 30 years, the teams have been playing in league matches on Friday evenings.

These started at Windsor Leisure Centre and moved on to the Thames Valley Athletics Centre. The athletics centre now needs the room back, so the league must move on.

“It started in Windsor Leisure Centre and they have kindly taken us back. It’s lovely to go back to where we started,” said Gina.

The last competition under the old league took place last Friday.

There will be a trial day for anyone interested in playing some bowls on Tuesday, April 26, 10am-12pm in Windsor’s sports hall.

After Easter, provided there is enough interest, the organisers would like to set up a new league on Friday nights if possible. There are currently six teams or so.

David Spalding, chairperson for the old bowls league, will continue to run things on a voluntary basis.

Anyone who wishes to play in the trial on April 26 can simply turn up, with all ages and abilities welcome.

For any more information, email jatinder.rakhra@leisurefocus.org.uk