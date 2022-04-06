Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead to launch new citizens' portal

The Royal Borough is set to launch a new citizens’ portal, providing residents with the option of seeing how the council is performing against its targets within the corporate plan.

Councillors at Monday’s corporate overview and scrutiny panel were informed of the new online service, which is due to launch in the coming days.

Residents and councillors will be able to review data on the citizens’ portal independently, which will ‘share performance information across all goals, major programmes and key operational performance metrics’ within the local authority.

Where targets are set, they will be measured on a RAG (red, amber, green) basis.

Moreover, users will be able to monitor other metrics such as the number of young people who are not in education, employment or training, the number of apprenticeships being undertaken in the borough and monthly footfall levels.

Although a launch date has not been officially announced, councillors were presented with a report which said it would go live ‘during the first week of April 2022’.

Officers added that the portal would be ‘strengthened’ over time, with more data set to be added over the coming weeks and months.

Councillors at Monday’s meeting approved the launch of the portal; not only they will be able to review the data for themselves, but officers also will be able to inform panel members of issues which may need discussing at overview and scrutiny meetings.

Cllr Lynne Jones (OWRA, Old Windsor) said councillors would be able to provide ‘more input’ if they were able to look at presentations before council meetings.

She added concerns over the metrics used in the portal, which she said the panel had ‘no input into any metrics nor the justifications for them’.

“I’m looking at value added really, because unless we can influence anything, then we’re not doing our job,” said Cllr Jones.

In response, Becky Hatch, head of strategy at RBWM, said officers were unable to share the portal in advance and they could only show councillors by making it ‘live for this meeting’.

“We’re really proud of it, we’re pleased with it, but it is the start of the process – it’s a big step forward for the council.

“Over time, as more data becomes available and programme plans develop, we’ll be adding more information into it and it will be becoming more sophisticated.

“So, it isn’t the case that it’s now published, and it won’t ever be changed again; there’s lots of space for dialogue, feedback and questions around why specific metrics have been chosen going forwards.”