RBWM guidance offered as free lateral flow scrapped for most

10:35AM, Thursday 07 April 2022
Free lateral flow testing (LFTs) ended on Friday for most people as part of the Government’s Living with Covid Plan.
Throughout the pandemic, the Royal Borough provided free LFTs to residents via its Community Collect scheme at borough leisure centres and the Royal Windsor Information Centre, along with assisted testing at Braywick and Windsor leisure centres, and also via mobile units.
More than 21,000 free boxes of LFTs were distributed, and 19,900 free assisted tests carried out.
Councillor Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for health, said:
“Although restrictions in England have now ended, COVID is still with us, so we encourage you to continue key behaviours – wearing a mask in crowded places, good hand hygiene, staying home if you’re ill and getting vaccinated.
“The COVID vaccine remains the best protection against this virus. Over-75s and people with a weakened immune system can now get a second booster and the vaccine is about to be rolled out to children aged 5 to 11.”
These groups are still entitled to free testing:
Most visitors to adult social care settings, to the NHS, prisons or places of detention will not need to test unless asked to by that organisation. Anyone who tests positive is advised to stay home, and avoid contact with other people for five days.
Children and young people who are unwell, and have a high temperature, should stay at home.
They can return to nursery, school, or college when they feel well enough, and their fever has gone. Visit gov.uk/government/news/government-sets-out-next-steps-for-living-with-covid
