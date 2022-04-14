Royal Borough climate group helps people with cost of living

As soaring energy prices hit the headlines, a Royal Borough climate group is continuing to host a series of activities during April to help people save money on their bills.

The RBWM Climate Community’s ‘Warmer Greener Homes’ month has seen a coalition of environmental groups joining forces to help residents deal with the increased cost of living.

Last Saturday saw events happen at a pop-up shop in the Nicholsons Centre, where people were helped to build an indoor ‘pizza planter’ from pallet wood to enable them to grow food at home.

In addition, a ‘Spring Clean and Green Your Home’ event explained about natural cleaning products to use around the house.

Events taking place over the coming weeks include three activities on Saturday in the pop-up shop at Unit 80 in the shopping centre.

‘How to start growing your own fruit and veg’ will take place at 10am, and an hour later, there will be a demonstration on how to fix draughts in the home.

At noon, a ‘Growing pollinator friendly plants’ activity will happen.

More details on activities, which are also taking place at venues in Windsor, are available at www.rbwmclimatecommunity.eventbrite.co.uk