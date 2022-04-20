Options weighed up to tackle late-night anti-social behaviour

A late-night levy on pubs and clubs is among the options the Royal Borough could consider to address night-time anti-social behaviour, a meeting heard this week.

At a licensing panel meeting on Tuesday night, councillors agreed the borough should determine the cost of independent research into three licensing options which could be implemented in the borough.

It comes after concerns were raised over night-time behaviour in central Windsor, a town which one officer

described as ‘fairly boisterous’ since nightclubs reopened last July.

A council officer working group has been considering the three statutory options since October, before they were presented to councillors at Tuesday night’s meeting.

They include a borough-wide late-night levy, an area-specific Early Morning Alcohol Restriction Order (EMRO), or a Cumulative Impact Assessment.

A levy would see a charge applied to nearly all licensed premises between certain times across the borough, with police receiving 70 per cent of the money to assist in funding policing at night-time.

Any venue which is licensed to sell alcohol during the levy period – no matter the location or whether they even remained open until their licensed closing time – would be required to pay a charge depending on their rateable value.

It is not the first time the idea of a levy has been raised in the borough – in 2013, a similar suggestion was met with criticism from Maidenhead bar owners, who expressed fears that the money would not be spent in the town and would instead go towards policing Windsor.

An Early Morning Alcohol Restriction Order, if applied, would not be borough-wide, but instead apply to a certain area.

This could be as specific as a single street, and would see a ban on the sale of alcohol between set times.

RBWM could introduce an EMRO in Windsor town centre – and has previously discussed doing so in 2013 – if it felt appropriate.

However, Greg Nelson, trading standards licensing manager at the council, warned that late-night venues argued they ‘would not be profitable’, leading to closures and the ‘end of the night-time economy as we know it’.

A Comulative Impact Assessment would only apply to future licensing applications, and would be a ‘strong statement of intent’ from the borough in addressing anti-social behaviour.

It could see the licensing authority limit the number of licence applications granted in concentrated problem areas after an assessment has been carried out.

At Tuesday’s meeting, councillors agreed to investigate the cost of ‘independent expert research’ which would assess the benefits and drawbacks of implementing each of the options.

Cllr David Hilton (Con, Ascot & Sunninghill) said he had discussed the issue with Blackpool Council, adding the ‘cost of legal fees’ from a judicial review and ‘damage to the local economy’ prevented the local authority from implementing an EMRO.

Cllr Geoff Hill (tBF, Oldfield) also expressed concerns over the ‘very delicate’ economy, referencing the war in Ukraine, the rising cost of living and the impact of COVID-19 on night-time businesses.

“It just concerns me greatly – that’s pre-supposing it happens – that we might actually damage our businesses to the point where more of them go under,” said Cllr Hill.

Mr Nelson said he shared Cllr Hill’s concerns and added: “This is not something we would try and ever steamroll past our businesses.

“Unless [the licensing panel] could be convinced of the need, benefits, reasonableness and the proportionality of introducing any of these changes then it wouldn’t happen.”

The licensing panel will discuss whether to proceed with the independent research once the costs of it have been examined.