How to enter this year's Garden in Bloom competition

Green fingered residents in the borough are being encouraged to enter this year’s Garden in Bloom competition.

The popular competition is run by the council every year, with any garden visible from a footpath or road is eligible for entry

The Garden in Bloom awards scheme started in 1992 to acknowledge the important contribution private gardens make to the appearance of neighbourhoods.

Nominations can also be made by residents, passers-by or by councillors in their own wards until Thursday, June 30.

There is just a single category, and the competition will be judged by councillors on a ward-by-ward basis.

All entrants will receive a certificate and the winner and runner-up in each ward will also receive a rosette. In addition, the winner will receive a £20 voucher to spend at Braywick Heath Nurseries.

The Mayor, Councillor John Story said: “The Garden in Bloom competition is the council’s way of saying thank you to residents for the work they do in their gardens which helps brighten up their neighbourhoods.

“This year it comes as we mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and I’m sure the efforts of our residents will make the borough look even more beautiful as we celebrate this historic milestone.

“With the borough the focus nationally for celebrations, I hope the competition will give an added boost of colour and show everyone how proud we are to be residents of a beautiful borough.

“We have some lovely gardens and I hope as many people as possible will participate this year.”

Nominations can be made by filling in a form online at www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/community-and-living/garden-bloom, by emailing gib@rbwm.gov.uk or by posting details of your nomination to the Mayor’s Parlour, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead SL6 1RF.

A photo is welcome, but not necessary, and one nomination per address is all that is needed.