Public notices: Road closures for Windsor Triathlon and Old Windsor Carnival

Road closures due to events in June and amendments to the ongoing smart motorway works feature in this week’s public notices.

Events

Two events on consecutive days during the second weekend of June will require a number of road closures across Windsor.

On Saturday, June 11, a number of road closures will be required to allow the Old Windsor Carnival to take place.

The order is in place for that day only, although traffic will only be disrupted between 2pm and 3pm.

The following roads will be closed in part or in full between the above times: William Ellis Close, Albany Road, B3021 St Luke’s Road, St Peter’s Road, A308 Straight Road, Church Road, Cell Farm Avenue, Meadow Close, Meadow Way, Ricardo Road, Walpole Road, Ashbrook Road, Kingsbury Drive, B3021 Burfield Road and Robin Willis Way.

On Sunday, June 12, the Windsor Triathlon will return and a number of road closures will be required between 5am and midday.

River Street, Thames Street, Thames Avenue, Castle Hill, St Albans Street, Park Street and the High Street will be closed for their entire lengths.

Furthermore, a number of roads will be closed partially whilst the event is taking place, including Barry Avenue, Datchet Road, Sheet Street and Arthur Street.

Drivers should follow the signed diversions which will be in place throughout the duration of the event.

Motorways

Highways England is seeking to make amendments to its permission to upgrade the M4 to a smart motorway.

The amendments include the removal of through-junction running at Junctions 5 (Langley), 6 (Slough), and 8/9 (Maidenhead). Through-junction running is a system where motorists can continue to use the lane which was previously the hard shoulder to continue past a slip road.

With the removal of this system, drivers who are positioned in the hard shoulder lane will be required to leave it before reaching the junction when the ongoing works are complete.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.