Thames Hospice invites supporters to take part in Sunflower Walk

12:36PM, Thursday 05 May 2022
Thames Hospice's Sunflower Walk will return this June to raise funds for the charity
Thames Hospice is inviting supporters to take part in its annual Sunflower Walk fundraiser this June in Bray.
The event sees participants walk to remember late loved ones and will return on Saturday, June 18 at 10am, starting and finishing at the hospice by Bray Lake.
Supporters can choose from a 2.5k, 4k or 10k walking route or can complete a distance from a location of their choice, and this year the event will take on a Platinum Jubilee theme.
An afternoon of Jubilee-themed entertainment and refreshments will be on offer in the hospice gardens after the walk.
Alison Evans, head of events and community fundraising at Thames Hospice, said: “It means everything to us to be amongst our supporters once again after the restrictions of our events over the past two years.”
The cost is £20 for adults, £10 for children or £55 for a family ticket. There will also be a free T-shirt and medal to all participants and the opportunity to write a message for a loved one on a memory tree in the hospice gardens.
To sign up, visit thameshospice.org.uk/sunflower-walk
