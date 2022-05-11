Commonwealth Games baton relay to visit Maidenhead, Windsor and Eton

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to pass through Maidenhead, Windsor and Eton in the build up to the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Games are taking place in Birmingham this summer and a baton relay has been organised to celebrate communities across the Commonwealth ahead of the sporting event.

The tour will embark on the final part of its journey on Thursday, June 2, spending four days in London for the Platinum Jubilee weekend before heading overseas.

On Monday, July 4 the baton will return to England before commencing a 25-day tour of the country, stopping in the Royal Borough on Wednesday, July 6.

During its time in the borough, the Queen’s Baton Relay will depart from Maidenhead via the waterways before travelling on water, foot and bike through Eton and into Alexandra Gardens in Windsor for a community celebration.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, leader of the Council, said: “I am delighted that we have been chosen to showcase our amazing borough for this unique one-off event. Our communities in Maidenhead, Eton and Windsor will be celebrating this part of the Baton’s journey across the South East and we hope it will inspire more people to get active locally.

“We also hope the event will provide an opportunity to highlight some of the Commonwealth sporting activities within the time we have the Baton as well as providing the community the opportunity to try them out – who knows, we might find a future Commonwealth Games star.”

The Queen’s Baton Relay has been a Commonwealth Games tradition since 1958.

Windsor and Maidenhead council said a full schedule of events will be released soon for the relay’s arrival in the borough.