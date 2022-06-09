Organsations team up to organise Disability & Inclusive Activities Week

An activities week aiming to encourage those with disabilities to take part in physical activity and sports on a weekly basis is set to take place from Saturday, June 18.

The Disability & Inclusive Activities Week is organised by Leisure Focus Trust and Maidenhead United FC Community Trust, in partnership with activity providers and sports clubs.

The activities are free and will run all week from Saturday, June 18 to Friday, June 24.

During the week, 13 organisations in the Royal Borough will be hosting more than 30 disability and inclusive sports and physical activity sessions for those with disabilities to get involved in.

A wide range of activities are on offer, some of which include: wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, a gym open day, cricket, boccia, an

inclusive social walk, walking football, and an inclusive seated exercise class.

To get involved, individuals need to take a look through the timetable of activities, which can be found listed in the booklet at: https://www.leisurefocus.org.uk/media/1241/7-days-of-focus-booklet-a5-final.pdf and choose the activities they would like to take part in.

Following this, they need to make contact with the providers of the activity and book a place.

After taking part in the sessions, individuals then have the choice to join the club.

Jatinder Singh Rakhra, sports & inclusion participation manager at Leisure Focus, said: “During the ‘Seven Days of Focus’ we have over 30 disability and inclusive sports and physical activity sessions on offer for free provided by 13 different organisations.

“The aim is to encourage participants into disability sports and physical activity and to highlight activities on offer for them to participate in. For people living with disabilities, physical activity can help support daily living activities and independence.

“This week will allow individuals to try different activities, which they can continue to participate in on a regular basis.”

For more information about sessions visit: www.leisurefocus.org.uk/disabilityinclusive-week