A Hoppy Place on 'final stretch' as it prepares for Maidenhead opening

A Maidenhead couple who are set to expand their popular micropub business to the town centre are gearing up for a much-anticipated opening date tomorrow (Friday).

A Hoppy Place is opening within Countryside’s Watermark development at 5pm to add to its existing venue in St Leonard’s Road, Windsor, which opened in 2019.

The venue – owned by Dave and Naomi Hayward – will be on the ground floor of Trinity Place, in Park Street, with craft beer lovers able to choose from hundreds of different drops as well as a selection of wine, cider and soft drinks.

A total of 60 inside seats and 30 outside will be available for punters inside the new venue, with the launch event on Friday featuring three collaboration beers brewed by nearby breweries.

Pre-booking is not required, with people encouraged to turn up to the venue on the day.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Dave said there were still some finishing touches to make before A Hoppy Place opens, but he was looking forward to offering punters something different in Maidenhead.

“We are on the final stretch now,” he said.

“We have had some minor snags but nothing dramatic, and we’ve got some experience of doing this.”

The impending opening of A Hoppy Place has been met with anticipation from the town, and Dave said he was looking forward to setting up shop in his hometown.

“We have built a really positive community which is fantastic, a lot of people really care about us,” he said.

“A lot of people from Maidenhead used to travel over to Windsor so we are excited we’ve got a base in Maidenhead. The idea that people are excited for what we are trying to do is brilliant for us.

“We chose to go to Windsor three years ago because we did not think at the time Maidenhead was ready.

“But the recent developments have made a real difference and particularly around the waterside part of town, I think it is really cool.”

Dave said that the Maidenhead venue will be ‘triple the size’ of the Windsor micropub, which he said will mean ‘more bums on seats’ and storage space for drinks.

On what A Hoppy Place can offer punters, he said the venue will be a ‘vibrant, inclusive space’ and provide a wider range of drinks compared to other watering holes in town.

“I think people want experiences more and more, rather than just drinking a four-pack at home,” Dave added.

“In terms of the other pubs in town, the vast majority of them you will get the same beer. But we can do what we want in terms of what we buy.”

Visit www.ahoppyplace.co.uk for more information.