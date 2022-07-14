Support available to help families feed their children this summer

Support is out there for families struggling to feed their children as the summer holidays approach, a Royal Borough councillor has said.

With the schools set to break up imminently, coupled with the rising cost of living, many people have begun to worry about how to feed their family during the break.

The council’s cabinet member for health, Councillor Stuart Carroll, has reiterated a council support programme is available which aims to provide additional support to vulnerable children.

Called Feed Ur Everyday Lives (FUEL), the initiative is coordinated by the council’s Family Hub service and receives funding from the Department for Education.

FUEL will be running across the six-week break to enable children to access hearty meals whilst keeping themselves healthy via a range of activities such as sports, drama and dance workshops.

These are held at a range of family hub buildings across the Royal Borough, such as Windsor Family Hub in Alma Road; Datchet Family Hub in The Green and The Manor Family Hub in Hanover Way, Dedworth.

Priority places will be given to children aged five to 16, and four-year-olds if in reception, who are eligible for and receiving benefit related free school meals.

An extended eligibility criteria also seeks to offer spaces to children accessing the Pupil Premium; children in care; Ukrainian refugees, children with an Education, Health and Care Plan, and younger carers.

“I am delighted we are running the FUEL programme in full this summer, and it is particularly important given the cost of living pressures,” Cllr Carroll said.

“The core of the programme is to eat more healthily and be more active over the school holidays. It is imperative every child has access to a balanced diet and I would encourage anyone who is eligible to visit the Family Hub website.

“I am acutely aware of the challenges facing families and young people and it is important programmes like this are known so people can come forward and get the support they need.

“This has been a difficult couple of years for all of us not least because of the pandemic and the impact that has had, but it has been exasperated by the cost of living and things out of our control.”

Click here to find out more about FUEL and the support available within the programme.