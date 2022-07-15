Vigilance urged over river safety as temperatures soar

Local authorities, agencies and emergency services have been encouraging residents to not take unnecessary risks as the hot weather continues.

Water can contain hazards, particularly in and around structures such as bridges, locks and flood channels, as well as dangerous flows after rain and thunderstorms. Unexpectedly cold waters or strong currents can also catch bathers off guard.

It comes after a spate of tragedies in and around Maidenhead’s rivers in recent years

Russell Robson, Waterways team leader for the Environment Agency, said: “The summer is always a busy time on our rivers, and we expect the River Thames to be a focal point for a lot of people’s leisure time.

“We are urging parents to supervise their children closely in and around water and make sure they do not go into the water alone.

“Take any warning or safety signs seriously, stick to proper pathways, look out for trip or slip hazards around water, and stay a safe distance from the edge of river banks and cliff edges.”

Neil Whiteman, safety education co-ordinator at Berkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Over the last year, we have massively stepped up our work with local authorities and the Environment Agency to improve safety along Berkshire’s waterways.

“The main thing to be aware of when entering the water is cold water shock which can catch even the best swimmers off guard.

“It’s also important to note that, when jumping into water, you may not see what’s hidden below. Shopping trollies, scrap metal and wooden splinters are just a few items that could cause serious injury or trap you under the water.”

Cllr David Cannon, lead member for anti-social behaviour, crime, and public protection, added that the borough’s community wardens have been working with landowners to install additional safety and warning signs at key locations along the river.

“We want people to stay safe around water and understand the risks,” said Cllr Cannon.

“Over the last year, our Community Wardens have worked with landowners and our partners to install additional safety and warning signs at key locations along the river.

“In readiness for summer, the wardens have checked buoyancy aids and are stepping up their patrols along stretches of the river in order to continue those checks and speak with people about water safety.”