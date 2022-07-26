BCA set to merge with three other colleges under one group

Berkshire College of Agriculture in Burchetts Green is set to merge with The Windsor Forest Colleges Group next week.

The merger is set for Monday, August 1, bringing four colleges under one group. This includes Langley, Strode’s and Windsor colleges.

Each college within the group will retain its specialisms and identity and will continue to operate as they currently do, with no change for current or prospective students.

Staff and students celebrated the merger on the steps of Hall Place at BCA last week week.

Chair of The Windsor Forest Colleges Group Board, Angela Wellings, said: “This is truly a momentous day, bringing together two highly respected organisations under one group.

“All [four colleges] will continue to deliver their individual and specialist programmes and will now benefit from combined expertise and resource.”

“I would like to thank everyone who participated in the public consultation, which saw resounding support for the merger.”

The chair of governors for BCA, Pippa Goodwin, added:

“This merger provides the opportunity for BCA to share the knowledge and expertise it has honed over the last 73 years since its foundation in 1949.”

The group principal and CEO, Gillian May, will now lead the combined group.

She worked for 10 years as the principal at BCA, up until April 2021.

“This really is a momentous occasion for me,” she said.

“I can see the huge potential ahead of us – more opportunities for learners, better service for employers, and more career development for staff.

“Our ambition is to be the leading further education and sixth form provider in the region, guaranteeing quality and success for learners of all ages and abilities.”

The new governing body will be formed of a mix of governors from both BCA and The Windsor Forest Colleges Group. Outgoing BCA chair Pippa Goodwin will retain a role as the vice-chair, supporting Angela Wellings in her leadership of the board.

To find out more about each of the colleges within The Windsor Forest Colleges Group, visit www.windsor-forest.ac.uk or www.bca.ac.uk