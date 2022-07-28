Air pollution in Windsor and Maidenhead 'exceeded safe limits' during heatwave

Campaigners are urging residents to sign a petition after levels of pollutants exceeded ‘safe levels’ set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) during July’s heatwave.

Last week, the highest ever temperatures were recorded in Britain, with two monitoring sites in the Royal Borough recording levels of nitrogen dioxide higher than the WHO’s safe limits.

Furthermore, levels of PM10 (inhalable particles with diameters that are approximately 10 micrometres and smaller) almost breached the safe limit.

Although the borough does not measure ozone levels, neighbouring boroughs to the east of Windsor saw ozone levels exceed WHO limits on seven consecutive days after the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs issued a national ozone air pollution alert on July 18.

Thomas Wigley, a Windsor resident and a member of the Maidenhead Great Park group, has called for further action to be taken by the Royal Borough.

He said: “Our Government and the Royal Borough recognise air pollution as a major health risk, ranking alongside cancer, heart disease and obesity. It shortens lives and damages quality of life.

“The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead’s air pollution monitoring is very limited, but where health damaging pollutants are measured at Frascati Way in Maidenhead and at Clarence Road in Windsor, the heatwave pushed nitrogen dioxide levels dangerously high.

“Ozone is a gas which is damaging to human health and can trigger inflammation of the respiratory tract, eyes, nose and throat, as well as asthma attacks. Ozone can also have adverse effects on the environment through oxidative damage to vegetation, including crops.

“Our council doesn’t currently measure ozone, but at nearby Hillingdon and Harlington, ozone levels consistently exceeded the WHO limit during the heatwave.

“Pollution drifts, and Maidenhead and Windsor are both under flight paths and close to major motorways, so it’s likely they were also affected by it.

“One of our council’s declared Corporate Plan objectives is to achieve National Air Quality Objectives in all five Air Quality Management Areas in the Borough, but there are 10 different pollutants and the Borough currently only measures two of them.”

He added that the council’s environmental and climate strategy ‘recognises the need to reduce air pollution to reduce inequality for those who are disproportionately impacted by pollution’, but added that this was being contradicted by the proposed development on Maidenhead Golf Course.

A petition to the council to ‘increase measurements of air polluting and health damaging particulates’ has been launched by campaigners. To view it, visit: https://tinyurl.com/2p9c8456

The Royal Borough has been contacted for comment.