Police issuing letters to motorists with valuables on display

Thames Valley Police is sending letters to motorists whose vehicle may be at risk from car crime.

The Clear Car Campaign, carried out by volunteers, involves sweeps of car parks and roads across the Royal Borough.

A team in high visibility jackets conduct walks through specific areas, looking into cars which may contain items which could attract thieves such as laptops, handbags, golf clubs and mobile phones.

Furthermore, items such as a jacket left on a seat, or a supermarket plastic bag, are also being noted as they could contain or conceal valuables.

When the team notes a vehicle which could be at risk from car crime they record the car’s make, model, colour, index, time and location and what was left on display.

They then send a letter to the registered keeper, informing them their car could be at risk from opportunistic thieves.

The aim of the campaign is to reduce the number of thieves looking into cars and houses taking ‘easy and quick, criminal opportunities’.

In addition to cars, police are also offering free home security surveys if they see a property which could be vulnerable to theft.

Leaflets are being posted through doors, although the opportunity is available to anyone who may feel their home is vulnerable to theft.

To request a survey, contact homesecuritysurveyrequests@thamesvalley.police.uk